Plays Cyrano de Bergerac
    Cyrano de Bergerac Tickets at the Playhouse Theatre, London

    Cyrano de Bergerac

    James McAvoy to star in Cyrano de Bergerac tickets now on sale!

    229 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2 hr 50min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    27 November 2019 - 29 February 2020
    Content
    Contains strong language, swearing and full nudity.
    Special notice
    Please note that the performance of any particular actor cannot be guaranteed and no refunds or exchanges will be granted if a specific actor is not present at a performance. James McAvoy will not be performing on 27 January 2020 Please be aware there is no re-admission into the auditorium once the performance has started. The performance of Cyrano de Bergerac on 20 February will be filmed live for National Theatre Live. Please note earlier performance start time of 7pm. Latecomers will not be admitted. This is a studio performance. There will be several cameras in the auditorium and views of the stage may be blocked at any time during the performance. There will be 360 degree filming which will result in audience members being filmed and appearing on screen. By attending you are agreeing to being filmed and appearing in the broadcast.
    Access
    There will be a Captioned performance on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at 19.30 and an Audio Described performance on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 19.30.

    Cyrano de Bergerac Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (229 customer reviews)

    Thomas Muehlfellner

    25 hours ago

    Great modern version of a classic play. James McAvoy is incredible as Cyrano.

    Rhiannon Williams

    35 hours ago

    Stunning adaptation and wonderful experience - did an amazing job of connecting traditional poetry/theatre with the modern ways that people interact with language and poetry

    Next Available Performances of Cyrano de Bergerac

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020

    Cyrano de Bergerac news

    NT Live set to broadcast James McAvoy in 'Cyrano de Bergerac', Maxine Peake, and more 15/11/2019, 5pm
    First Look: James McAvoy in rehearsals for Cyrano de Bergerac 14/11/2019, 5.10pm
    Full casting announced for Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy 15/10/2019, 2pm
    Affordable tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac on sale now! 18/9/2019, 1.30pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaClassicsStar PowerLimited RunWest End FavouritesAmbassador Theatre Group

