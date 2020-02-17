West End Cyrano de Bergerac tickets starring James McAvoy are now on sale!

Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre in London’s West End are now available, and they are already selling quickly. Don't miss your chance to see James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac book your tickets now to avoid disappointment! This classic play, a love story gone wrong, has been reimagined and is now on the London stage with its season coming to an end on 29 February 2020.

Please NOTE: James McAvoy will not be performing on 27 January. The performance of Cyrano de Bergerac on 20 February will be filmed live for National Theatre Live. Please note the earlier performance start time of 7pm. Latecomers will not be admitted. This is a studio performance. There will be several cameras in the auditorium and views of the stage may be blocked at any time during the performance. There will be 360-degree filming which will result in audience members being filmed and appearing on screen. By attending you are agreeing to being filmed and appearing in the broadcast.

James McAvoy to star in Cyrano de Bergerac

Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac is being reimagined and freely adapted by Martin Crimp. Cyrano is a strong-willed man of many talents, a soldier, a duelist, a poet and a musician. However, his abnormally large nose makes him unsure of himself. He is, however, sure that no one would ever be able to love him as he is. Roxane is the object of his affection, but he knows that nothing can come of his feelings for her. He is dejected when she shares with him her love for the handsome young Christian and extracts from him a promise to keep her beloved safe. What lengths will Cyrano go to in order to keep his promise? Will his words ever be able to overcome his physical appearance? What will become of his unrequited love?

Creatives and Cast of Cyrano de Bergerac in London’s West End

This new production is brought to the West End theatre by the Jamie Lloyd Company in association with the Ambassador Theatre Group. Jamie Lloyd has become a darling of the West End theatre scene and known as a great interpreter of Harold Pinter’s work, which was evidenced by his work on last year’s Pinter at the Pinter season. Lloyd is an Evening Standard and Olivier Award-winning director, who has earned multiple additional nominations for his work. This production will reunite Jamie Lloyd and James McAvoy, who have worked together on multiple occasions including The Ruling Class and Macbeth at London’s Trafalgar Studios as well as Three Days of Rain at the Apollo Theatre and the Heart of Darkness radio drama for the BBC.

Our long-nosed lover will be portrayed by BAFTA and multiple Olivier Award nominee James McAvoy. Though he got his start on the stage and has continued to tread the boards regularly, the actor has come to fame through his work in television and film. He starred in the Lewis classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and the Academy Award-winning film The Last King of Scotland and the M. Night Shyamalan film Split. He has become incredibly well known for his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in multiple X-Men and various Marvel films. His work on the stage includes Privates on Parade, Breathing Corpses, Three Days Rain, Macbeth, and The Ruling Class. Additional casting announcements will be made in due course.

Edmond Rostand’s classic work is adapted for this production by playwright Martin Crimp. Design is provided by Soutra Gilmour with lighting design by Jon Clark. Sound and Composition provided by Ben and Max Ringham with Fight Direction by Kate Waters.

Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy tickets are available now!

James McAvoy’s in Cyrano de Bergerac at London’s Playhouse Theatre is one of the most sought after shows of the season. Do not miss your chance to catch this incredible actor in this stunning new adaptation of Rostand’s classic work. Playing for only 13 weeks, tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac are sure to be on everyone’s wishlist! This captivating play must end on 29 February 2020 as the Playhouse Theatre will be making way for highly anticipated shows The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, starting 11 March 2020, and then A Doll's House which will follow as part of the Jamie Lloyd season. Book Cyrano de Bergerac tickets whilst you can and ensure you don't miss this must-see!