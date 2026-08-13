Further Cast Announced for Into the Woods West End Transfer

The new arrivals will join a number of previously announced cast members from the Bridge Theatre production. Kate Fleetwood returns as the Witch, alongside Valda Aviks as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer as Cinderella's Father,, Jennifer Hepburn as Cinderella's Stepmother/Alternate Witch, Hana Ichijo as Lucinda, Julie Jupp as Jack's Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Florinda and Gracie McGonigal as Little Red Ridinghood.

Among the newly announced names is John Dagleish as the Baker. Dagleish wowed audiences for his performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the acclaimed musical which made its West End debut last year. He'll now take on one of Sondheim's most recognisable roles, joining Laura Pitt-Pulford as the Baker's Wife, Simbi Akande as Cinderella, Lucas Koch as Rapunzel's Prince, Fiona Finsbury as Rapunzel, Jack Quarton as the Steward, Keith Ramsay as Jackand Matthew Seadon-Young as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf.

Following its acclaimed run at the Bridge Theatre and a triumphant night at the 2026 Olivier Awards, Into the Woods is heading into the West End this autumn, and now we know more about who will be stepping into the woods!

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s much-loved musical will play at the Noël Coward Theatre from 22 September 2026 to 9 January 2027. Directed by Jordan Fein, the production features set and costume design by Tom Scutt, musical supervision and direction by Mark Aspinall, sound design by Adam Fisher, lighting design by Aideen Malone and video design by Roland Horvath. The revival won Best Musical Revival and Best Lighting Design at the 2026 Olivier Awards.

Into the Woods FAQs

Did Into the Woods win an Olivier Award in 2026?

Yes. Into the Woods won two Olivier Awards in 2026. The production took home Best Musical Revival, while Aideen Malone and Roland Horvath won Best Lighting Design for their work on the Bridge Theatre production.

How long is Into the Woods running in London?

The West End production of Into the Woods runs at the Noël Coward Theatre from 22 September 2026 until 9 January 2027.

What age is Into the Woods suitable for?

Into the Woods is recommended for audiences aged 12 and over.

How long is Into the Woods?

Into the Woods has a running time of approximately 2 hours 40 minutes, including one interval.

What are the songs in Into the Woods?

From "Into the Woods" and "Children Will Listen" to "No One Is Alone", Into the Woods features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated musical theatre numbers. Read our full Into the Woods songs guide .

What did we think of Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre?

The production received plenty of praise during its run at the Bridge Theatre, with Jordan Fein's inventive staging bringing a fresh perspective to Sondheim and James Lapine's darkly funny fairytale musical. Read our full Into the Woods review.

What did the critics say about Into the Woods?

The Bridge Theatre production was widely acclaimed by critics, with particular praise for its performances, design and inventive staging. Read what the critics said about Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre .

Who are the characters in Into the Woods?

Into the Woods brings together familiar fairytale characters including Cinderella, Little Red Ridinghood and Rapunzel, alongside the Baker, the Baker's Wife, the Witch and a host of Princes, parents and other characters. Their stories intertwine as they venture into the woods in search of their wishes, with consequences that go far beyond the traditional "happily ever after". Read our full Into the Woods character guide .