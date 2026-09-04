Game of Thrones: The Mad King to Transfer to London in 2027
Published on 4 September 2026
Summary
- Game of Thrones: The Mad King will transfer to London in 2027 following its sold-out Stratford-upon-Avon run.
- The new stage epic explores the final years before the events of George R. R. Martin’s novels.
- London venue, dates and cast details are yet to be announced.
The Royal Shakespeare Company’s acclaimed production of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King is heading to London in 2027, following a completely sold-out World Premiere season at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.
Game of Thrones: The Mad King heads to London
The spectacular new stage production, based on the world of George R. R. Martin and adapted for the stage by Duncan Macmillan, will open in London in 2027.
Directed by Dominic Cooke, Game of Thrones: The Mad King received its World Premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on Saturday 8 August 2026. Following a completely sold-out season, the production plays its final performance in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday 5 September.
Creator and Executive Producer George R. R. Martin said:
“I had an absolutely splendid time in Stratford upon Avon for the premier and am thrilled the production will be moving to London to share the experience with a wider audience. It promises to be an exhilarating journey.”
Set in the years leading up to the events of the Game of Thrones novels, The Mad King explores a pivotal and legendary chapter of Westerosi history. The sweeping new drama delves into the final years before the events audiences know from the novels, bringing the world of Westeros to the stage in a major new production.
'Wars aren’t won by those with most cause, but whose story’s best told.'
The London production will be produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures obo HBO.
Who are the creative team of Game of Thrones: The Mad King?
The Royal Shakespeare Company production’s creative team includes adaptor Duncan Macmillan; director Dominic Cooke; puppetry and movement by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume); set designer Chloe Lamford; costume designer Georgia McGuinness; lighting designer Jon Clark; composer Will Stuart; sound designer Tom Gibbons; casting director Amy Ball CDG; fight director Bethan Clark; intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon; voice and text by Jeannette Nelson; dialect by Hazel Holder; associate director Emily Raymond; associate puppetry and movement by Scarlet Wilderink; period dance consultant Francesca Roche; creative consultant Ti Mikkel; director’s consultant Lenore Gallegos; associate puppetry designer Oli Simonon; associate set designer Machiko Weston; associate costume designer Alex Berry; associate lighting designer Lucía Sánchez Roldan; associate sound designer Alex Twiselton; and assistant director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.
Who is in the cast of Game of Thrones: The Mad King in London?
The cast for the London production has not yet been confirmed. We’ll share casting news as soon as more information is announced, so sign up to our newsletter to be among the first to find out.
Game of Thrones: The Mad King London FAQs
Where will Game of Thrones: The Mad King be playing in London?
The London venue has not yet been announced. We’ll share news as soon as more information is available.
When is Game of Thrones: The Mad King coming to London?
The production is confirmed to open in London in 2027, but exact performance dates have not yet been announced. We’ll share further details when they’re available.
Who is starring in Game of Thrones: The Mad King in London?
The cast for the London production has not yet been announced. Sign up to our newsletter to be among the first to find out when casting news is revealed.
When will Game of Thrones: The Mad King London tickets go on sale?
Ticket on-sale information has not yet been announced. We’ll share more information as soon as details are confirmed.
How can I find out more about Game of Thrones: The Mad King?
Sign up to our newsletter to be among the first to hear about the London venue, dates, casting and ticket information.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.