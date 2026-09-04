Game of Thrones: The Mad King to Transfer to London in 2027

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s acclaimed production of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King is heading to London in 2027, following a completely sold-out World Premiere season at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King heads to London

The spectacular new stage production, based on the world of George R. R. Martin and adapted for the stage by Duncan Macmillan, will open in London in 2027.

Directed by Dominic Cooke, Game of Thrones: The Mad King received its World Premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on Saturday 8 August 2026. Following a completely sold-out season, the production plays its final performance in Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday 5 September.

Creator and Executive Producer George R. R. Martin said:

“I had an absolutely splendid time in Stratford upon Avon for the premier and am thrilled the production will be moving to London to share the experience with a wider audience. It promises to be an exhilarating journey.”

Set in the years leading up to the events of the Game of Thrones novels, The Mad King explores a pivotal and legendary chapter of Westerosi history. The sweeping new drama delves into the final years before the events audiences know from the novels, bringing the world of Westeros to the stage in a major new production.

'Wars aren’t won by those with most cause, but whose story’s best told.'

The London production will be produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures obo HBO.

Who are the creative team of Game of Thrones: The Mad King?

The Royal Shakespeare Company production’s creative team includes adaptor Duncan Macmillan; director Dominic Cooke; puppetry and movement by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume); set designer Chloe Lamford; costume designer Georgia McGuinness; lighting designer Jon Clark; composer Will Stuart; sound designer Tom Gibbons; casting director Amy Ball CDG; fight director Bethan Clark; intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon; voice and text by Jeannette Nelson; dialect by Hazel Holder; associate director Emily Raymond; associate puppetry and movement by Scarlet Wilderink; period dance consultant Francesca Roche; creative consultant Ti Mikkel; director’s consultant Lenore Gallegos; associate puppetry designer Oli Simonon; associate set designer Machiko Weston; associate costume designer Alex Berry; associate lighting designer Lucía Sánchez Roldan; associate sound designer Alex Twiselton; and assistant director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.

Who is in the cast of Game of Thrones: The Mad King in London?

The cast for the London production has not yet been confirmed. We’ll share casting news as soon as more information is announced, so sign up to our newsletter to be among the first to find out.