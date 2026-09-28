The 20 Greatest Musical Theatre Duets of All Time

The selection ranges from romantic ballads to comedic and dramatic clashes, ending with Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) as the article’s ultimate choice.

The list features 20 celebrated duets, including Suddenly, Seymour, For Good, Dear Theodosia, Come What May, and Tonight, highlighting varied relationships and emotions.

Musical theatre duets are powerful because they capture emotional turning points, from romance and friendship to conflict and rivalry.

Duets are basically the world’s best 2-for-1 deal. During a duet, you get to watch two incredible performers sing their hearts out. And they often happen at the most emotional moments of a show - whether it’s the good, the bad, and the ugly.

From vulnerable confessions between potential lovers to full-blown arguments, duets can provide a much-needed touch of tension or relief - depending on the show.

We’ve gathered 20 of the greatest musical theatre duets of all time. Some will be obvious. Some will be a surprise. You’ll have to check out the full list to see if you agree.

1. Suddenly, Seymour - Little Shop of Horrors

Justice for the underdogs! If we were to be serenaded with any song, it would be Suddenly, Seymour. The outstanding ballad sees our shy, awkward protagonist, Seymour, confess his feelings to our leading lady, Audrey. Telling her what every woman wants to hear, Seymour’s declaration of unconditional love makes Audrey realise the love of her life has been standing beside her the whole time.

It’s beautiful. It’s touching. It’s one of the greatest musical theatre duets of all time.

2. You and Me (But Mostly Me) - The Book of Mormon

Not all duets have to be romantic. But they can do a lot to highlight the dynamics of a relationship.

And You and Me (But Mostly Me) tells us so much about Elder Price and Elder Cunningham in less than five minutes. And that is truly the magic of clever writing in The Book of Mormon.

While Elder Price is feigning friendship and teamwork, the egotistical go getter admits that he thinks he will be the reason the pair will be successful in the mission. But kind, gullible Elder Cunningham just wants to be his friend and do what he can to support Elder Price’s unrealistic dreams.

3. For Good - Wicked

If you don’t cry every time you hear For Good, you need to have a long, hard look at yourself in the mirror. And if you haven't heard this live, Wicked is simply a must-see.

The stunning, emotional song comes at the end of Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship. It discusses the lasting impact people have on our lives and how they change us, for better or worse.

And it’s not just about the song’s content. Elphaba and Glinda are notoriously hard roles to play. Particularly due to the difficulty of the songs they perform. For Good involves a wild key change, difficult harmonies, and a huge vocal range.

4. Dear Theodosia - Hamilton

Dear Theodosia is a gentle, humanising song performed by rivals Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. It shows the softer side of the two men, and proves they’re not that different.

During the duet, both men are singing to their newborn children. We hear their pride, joy, and protectiveness. And at the core of the story of Hamilton, we also see why they continue to fight for America’s independence.

It’s a beautiful, tender moment that equalises our leads and makes it clear they’re both fighting for the same thing.

5. Agony - Into The Woods

Into The Woods puts a dark spin on the fairytale characters you already know and love. Princes and princesses included. But what if they didn’t get the girls? They're gonna let us know about it. Agony sees Prince Charming and Rapunzel’s Prince compete for the title of whiniest man as they moan about being rejected by their respective princesses.

As they boast about not losing their tempers and being good guys, they start competing and one upping their misery. It’s a highly entertaining and catchy duet, if a little unconventional.

6. Come What May - Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The only original song to feature in both the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film and the subsequent musical, Come What May is a gorgeous, raw, and honest song about forbidden love that never fails to give us chills. The powerful duet between Christian and Satine is a wonderfully vulnerable song that has been stripped back for the stage show. It’s an intimate and hopeful moment that makes Moulin Rouge! The Musical glisten with passion.

Unexpected connections. Miscommunication. Social awkwardness. First Date/Last Night has it all! From Pasek and Paul’s 2012 musical Dogfight, First Date/Last Night see our leads, Rose and Eddie, reveal their inner monologues to the audience. It’s a witty, moving duet which reveals a lot about our characters.

8. You’re The One That I Want - Grease

One of the ultimate and greatest musical duets of all time has to be You’re The One That I Want from Grease. The musical climax is a joyous and chaotic celebration of love, youth, and boundaries. Though the idea of Sandy changing herself to become Danny’s ideal woman isn’t ideal in itself, she makes her requirements known. It’s also super catchy.

9. Light My Candle - RENT

RENT has six duets, and they are all epic. In fact, it was hard to choose just one for the greatest musical theatre duets of all time list. Ultimately, we went for something that sparks romance and hope, Light My Candle.

In a vulnerable state, Mimi visits Roger to light a candle as her electricity has been turned off. The song is a chaotic dance between the realities of their impoverished lives and their romantic spark. Both characters have secrets. Both characters have urges. Both are terrible at communicating.

10. I Know Him So Well - Chess

Wasn’t it good? Most people know the song better than they know the musical. I Know Him So Well was written by Tim Rice and ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus for Chess. It sees two women lament over the breakdown of their relationships with the same man.

Now this song is so good, it hit the pop charts in 1985. It took the number one spot in the UK weekly singles chart and was number two in the year-end charts. It was even covered by Cissy and Whitney Houston in 1987.