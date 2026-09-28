The 20 Greatest Musical Theatre Duets of All Time
Published on 28 September 2026
Summary
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Musical theatre duets are powerful because they capture emotional turning points, from romance and friendship to conflict and rivalry.
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The list features 20 celebrated duets, including Suddenly, Seymour, For Good, Dear Theodosia, Come What May, and Tonight, highlighting varied relationships and emotions.
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The selection ranges from romantic ballads to comedic and dramatic clashes, ending with Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) as the article’s ultimate choice.
Duets are basically the world’s best 2-for-1 deal. During a duet, you get to watch two incredible performers sing their hearts out. And they often happen at the most emotional moments of a show - whether it’s the good, the bad, and the ugly.
From vulnerable confessions between potential lovers to full-blown arguments, duets can provide a much-needed touch of tension or relief - depending on the show.
We’ve gathered 20 of the greatest musical theatre duets of all time. Some will be obvious. Some will be a surprise. You’ll have to check out the full list to see if you agree.
1. Suddenly, Seymour - Little Shop of Horrors
Justice for the underdogs! If we were to be serenaded with any song, it would be Suddenly, Seymour. The outstanding ballad sees our shy, awkward protagonist, Seymour, confess his feelings to our leading lady, Audrey. Telling her what every woman wants to hear, Seymour’s declaration of unconditional love makes Audrey realise the love of her life has been standing beside her the whole time.
It’s beautiful. It’s touching. It’s one of the greatest musical theatre duets of all time.
2. You and Me (But Mostly Me) - The Book of Mormon
Not all duets have to be romantic. But they can do a lot to highlight the dynamics of a relationship.
And You and Me (But Mostly Me) tells us so much about Elder Price and Elder Cunningham in less than five minutes. And that is truly the magic of clever writing in The Book of Mormon.
While Elder Price is feigning friendship and teamwork, the egotistical go getter admits that he thinks he will be the reason the pair will be successful in the mission. But kind, gullible Elder Cunningham just wants to be his friend and do what he can to support Elder Price’s unrealistic dreams.
3. For Good - Wicked
If you don’t cry every time you hear For Good, you need to have a long, hard look at yourself in the mirror. And if you haven't heard this live, Wicked is simply a must-see.
The stunning, emotional song comes at the end of Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship. It discusses the lasting impact people have on our lives and how they change us, for better or worse.
And it’s not just about the song’s content. Elphaba and Glinda are notoriously hard roles to play. Particularly due to the difficulty of the songs they perform. For Good involves a wild key change, difficult harmonies, and a huge vocal range.
4. Dear Theodosia - Hamilton
Dear Theodosia is a gentle, humanising song performed by rivals Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. It shows the softer side of the two men, and proves they’re not that different.
During the duet, both men are singing to their newborn children. We hear their pride, joy, and protectiveness. And at the core of the story of Hamilton, we also see why they continue to fight for America’s independence.
It’s a beautiful, tender moment that equalises our leads and makes it clear they’re both fighting for the same thing.
5. Agony - Into The Woods
Into The Woods puts a dark spin on the fairytale characters you already know and love. Princes and princesses included. But what if they didn’t get the girls? They're gonna let us know about it. Agony sees Prince Charming and Rapunzel’s Prince compete for the title of whiniest man as they moan about being rejected by their respective princesses.
As they boast about not losing their tempers and being good guys, they start competing and one upping their misery. It’s a highly entertaining and catchy duet, if a little unconventional.
6. Come What May - Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The only original song to feature in both the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film and the subsequent musical, Come What May is a gorgeous, raw, and honest song about forbidden love that never fails to give us chills. The powerful duet between Christian and Satine is a wonderfully vulnerable song that has been stripped back for the stage show. It’s an intimate and hopeful moment that makes Moulin Rouge! The Musical glisten with passion.
7. First Date/Last Night - Dogfight
Unexpected connections. Miscommunication. Social awkwardness. First Date/Last Night has it all! From Pasek and Paul’s 2012 musical Dogfight, First Date/Last Night see our leads, Rose and Eddie, reveal their inner monologues to the audience. It’s a witty, moving duet which reveals a lot about our characters.
8. You’re The One That I Want - Grease
One of the ultimate and greatest musical duets of all time has to be You’re The One That I Want from Grease. The musical climax is a joyous and chaotic celebration of love, youth, and boundaries. Though the idea of Sandy changing herself to become Danny’s ideal woman isn’t ideal in itself, she makes her requirements known. It’s also super catchy.
9. Light My Candle - RENT
RENT has six duets, and they are all epic. In fact, it was hard to choose just one for the greatest musical theatre duets of all time list. Ultimately, we went for something that sparks romance and hope, Light My Candle.
In a vulnerable state, Mimi visits Roger to light a candle as her electricity has been turned off. The song is a chaotic dance between the realities of their impoverished lives and their romantic spark. Both characters have secrets. Both characters have urges. Both are terrible at communicating.
10. I Know Him So Well - Chess
Wasn’t it good? Most people know the song better than they know the musical. I Know Him So Well was written by Tim Rice and ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus for Chess. It sees two women lament over the breakdown of their relationships with the same man.
Now this song is so good, it hit the pop charts in 1985. It took the number one spot in the UK weekly singles chart and was number two in the year-end charts. It was even covered by Cissy and Whitney Houston in 1987.
11. Can You Feel The Love Tonight - The Lion King
It has an Academy Award, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe. This isn’t just one of the greatest musical theatre duets of all time; it’s one of music’s greatest duets of all time.
Written by Elton John and Tim Rice, Can You Feel The Love Tonight provides the turning point for Simba in The Lion King. After running away from his home and responsibilities, he comes to terms with his position in the pride and what he has to do… as well as how he feels about Nala.
Though it fits neatly into the narrative of the musical, the song’s lyrics aren’t specific to the events of the show, so it worked really well as a single. It was such a commercial success, it hit platinum in the US.
12. Tonight - West Side Story
Bernstein and Sondheim’s 1957 retelling of Romeo And Juliet set the musical world on fire. It was gritty, intense, and romantic. And the show’s famous duet took its adoration to another level.
Replacing the balcony with a fire escape, West Side Story’s key scene between the tragic lovebirds Tony and Maria gives us the moment of promise and optimism we’ve craved throughout the show. It’s dreamy. It’s foolish. It’s one of the best musical theatre duets you’ll ever hear.
13. Falling Slowly - Once
It’s the song that carried a whole movie and later resulted in a musical. Falling Slowly is a beautiful folk song that was written and performed by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. In the film and subsequent musical, two struggling musicians come together because of a broken vacuum cleaner… and their passion for music. They spend all their free time together to work on a song. The result is a haunting and courageous number about taking a shot on unexpected love. It won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008.
14. All I Ask Of You - The Phantom of the Opera
The Act One Finale of Phantom of the Opera is the calm before the storm. After helping Christine escape, Raoul promises to protect her from the beastly Phantom. However, their declarations and vows are overheard by the Phantom, and he swears revenge.
Musically, it’s stunning. Narratively, All I Ask Of You, is a pivotal moment that leads to one of the most dramatic moments in musical theatre.
15. Wait For Me - Hadestown
Okay. Not strictly a duet as other characters perform backing vocals, but Wait For Me juxtaposes the practicalities of a dire situation and the passion needed to undertake a dangerous journey to the Underworld.
Using Hermes’ signature spoken-word style with Orpheus’s heady vocals, it’s a beautiful representation of the two sides of Hadestown.
16. Timeless To Me - Hairspray
Wilbur Turnblad proves that he’s the king of green flag men with this jocular serenade to his wife, Edna.
During the scene, Edna is feeling self-conscious but Wilbur convinces her that her appeal transcends time and conventional beauty standards. It’s an anthem against self-doubt and shallow haters.
17. The Confrontation - Les Miserables
Picking a duet from Les Mis is nearly impossible. Do you go with A Heart Full of Love, a song about hope and love? Or A Little Fall of Rain, a song about love and sacrifice? In the end, we went with The Confrontation, a tense song between rivals about their clashing world views.
The high-stakes song is famed for its rapid lyrics and intense performances. It’s a favourite among performers and audiences alike.
18. Sun and Moon - Miss Saigon
Miss Saigon and tragedy go hand in hand. So this moment of optimism in Sun and Moon feels both romantic and doomed.
After their night together, Chris and Kim compare their differences and how well they complement each other. Expressing their love, Chris makes Kim promises he can’t keep, and Kim’s world is changed forever.
19. 16 Going On 17 - The Sound of Music
In this infamous scene, 17-year-old Rolf promises to take care of the 16-year-old Liesl because she’s young, naive and doesn’t know what to expect from men. What seems like a sweet and flirty song is revealed to be foreshadowing. Not only does the song talk of the loss of innocence, Rolf’s role as protector morphs and twists when he gets swept up in politics and joins the Nazis - making him Liesl’s enemy instead.
20. Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) - Annie Get Your Gun
And the ultimate musical theatre duet of all time goes to Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)! The playful song performed by rivals has lasted the test of time.
During Annie Get Your Gun, the song is performed by Annie Oakley and Frank Butler as they participate in a sharpshooting contest. The pair boast about their abilities and compete to show their superiority in all aspects. It’s a comedic and light number that still gets adopted in skits and comedy shows today