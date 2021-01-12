Hamilton star Phillipa Soo expresses interest in joining SIX cast Jan 12, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Best known for originating the role of Eliza Hamilton on Broadway, American actress Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie) has shared that she would love to star in the smash-hit musical SIX, which she said "looks f***ing cool." A taped New York performance of Hamilton starring Soo is currently streaming on Disney+.

Phillipa Soo hints on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast that she'd love to star in SIX The Musical. Photo: © David Gordon

Broadway star Phillipa Soo reveals what musical she'd love to be cast in

Speaking on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Phillipa Soo admitted that she would love to star in the hit musical, saying: "I haven't seen it, and I've just heard some of the music but it looks f**king cool.

"I've heard some of the music, and I've seen what everybody else is seeing, like a glimpse of a preview. I have some friends that saw it when it was in London. But I mean, just singing like that with a huge group of women just feels so fun," she continued. Which Tudor Queen could you see Soo playing?



SIX premiere on Broadway halted by coronavirus last year

The Broadway transfer of SIX was set to have its opening night back in March 2020 before it was abruptly halted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It is still expected to premiere once Broadway theatres are permitted to re-open, which may not be until autumn 2021. In the UK, the musical's new-and-improved production of SIX was given the green light before a rise in COVID cases once again led to multiple lockdowns.

SIX London musical creative team

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed in London's West End by Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille with associate choreography by Freya Sands, associate direction by Franny Anne Rafferty and Grace Taylor, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, musical direction by Katy Richardson with associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk, casting by Pearson Casting, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, set design by Emma Bailey, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse.



