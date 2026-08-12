Here’s all of the High School Musical On Stage songs you need to remember Wildcat!

London stage adaptation: The show includes new/expanded songs such as Cellular Fusion and Counting on You, alongside the original favourites. It runs at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 October 2026 , celebrating HSM’s 20th anniversary.

Act Two: Troy and Gabriella struggle between following their dreams and fitting in, before reconciling and making it to the callbacks. Highlights include Breaking Free, Bop to the Top and We’re All in This Together.

Act One: Troy and Gabriella discover their shared passion for singing, audition for the school musical, and face pressure to stay within their usual high-school cliques. Key songs include Start of Something New, Get’cha Head in the Game and Stick to the Status Quo.

High School Musical is hitting the stage this Autumn in London, so it’s time to getcha head in the game and remember the lyrics of a generation. It’s been 20 years, so here’s a reminder of exactly why the Disney Channel Original Movie was such a success, with songs like ‘Breaking Free,’ ‘Stick to the Status Quo,’ and ‘We’re All In This Together,’ the stage adaptation coming to the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is well overdue.

High School Musical songs (in order)

Act One

1. Wildcat Cheer

Wildcats, resist the urge to sing a-long. It’s new year at East High, with big things coming up for the Wildcats, particularly the league championship game.

2. Start of Something New

Troy and Gabriella meet fatefully, when they are pushed onto a stage for an impromptu karaoke performance. The chemistry between them and their natural talent for singing is undeniable. The song marks quite literally the start of something new within them both, a passion for singing, something neither of them have ever pursued before.

3. Get’cha Head in the Game

A fan-favourite of all High School Musical songs has to be Get’cha Head in the Game. Wildcats’ captain, Troy, with his new found talent and passion for singing is distracted at basketball practice. He wants to try something new and audition for the musical, but it’s throwing his game. And there’s a certain girl on his mind too. The song is an intense dance number with basketball at the center of the choreography.

4. Auditions

The thespians take the stage, head to head with the harshest critic in East High, Ms Darbus, the head of the drama department.

5. What I’ve Been Looking For

The iconic duo, twins and duet partners, Sharpay and Ryan wow Ms Darbus with their boppy rendition of ‘What I’ve Been Looking For.’ Their audition is high energy, full jazz hands, and threatening to the non-thespian type; not quite how Kelsi (the composer of the school’s musical) envisioned her song performed.

6. What I’ve Been Looking For (Reprise)

Gabriella and Troy sneak into the audition room and last minute want to give it a go themselves. With Ms Darbus’ strict time keeping rules, they are dismissed, but Kelsi gives them a chance to sing her song the way she hoped to hear it. Gabriella and Troy’s chemistry and talent is undeniable, tempting Ms Darbus to give them one last chance. Callbacks.

**7. Cellular Fusion **

The first of ‘new’ High School Musical songs is Cellular Fusion, not in the original Disney movie, but is a crucial part of the storytelling for the stage. Word spreads across East High, with numerous texts and phone calls dishing the unexpected gossip that the Troy Bolton and new girl, Gabriella Montez are going head to head with Sharpay and Ryan at the callback auditions.

8. Stick to the Status Quo

The final song of High School Musical Act 1, where tensions are high at East High as more and more students reveal their guilty pleasures. Zeke, basketball player who loves to bake, mathlete Martha loves to pop and lock and jam and break, a skaterdude who plays the cello! East High has truly gone mad. The Jocks, Brainiacs and Skaterdudes want to keep things as they are, and tell these rebels to stick to the status quo. Everyone and everything has a place in high school