Here’s all of the High School Musical On Stage songs you need to remember Wildcat!
Published on 12 August 2026
Summary
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Act One: Troy and Gabriella discover their shared passion for singing, audition for the school musical, and face pressure to stay within their usual high-school cliques. Key songs include Start of Something New, Get’cha Head in the Game and Stick to the Status Quo.
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Act Two: Troy and Gabriella struggle between following their dreams and fitting in, before reconciling and making it to the callbacks. Highlights include Breaking Free, Bop to the Top and We’re All in This Together.
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London stage adaptation: The show includes new/expanded songs such as Cellular Fusion and Counting on You, alongside the original favourites. It runs at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 October 2026, celebrating HSM’s 20th anniversary.
High School Musical is hitting the stage this Autumn in London, so it’s time to getcha head in the game and remember the lyrics of a generation. It’s been 20 years, so here’s a reminder of exactly why the Disney Channel Original Movie was such a success, with songs like ‘Breaking Free,’ ‘Stick to the Status Quo,’ and ‘We’re All In This Together,’ the stage adaptation coming to the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is well overdue.
High School Musical songs (in order)
Act One
1. Wildcat Cheer
Wildcats, resist the urge to sing a-long. It’s new year at East High, with big things coming up for the Wildcats, particularly the league championship game.
2. Start of Something New
Troy and Gabriella meet fatefully, when they are pushed onto a stage for an impromptu karaoke performance. The chemistry between them and their natural talent for singing is undeniable. The song marks quite literally the start of something new within them both, a passion for singing, something neither of them have ever pursued before.
3. Get’cha Head in the Game
A fan-favourite of all High School Musical songs has to be Get’cha Head in the Game. Wildcats’ captain, Troy, with his new found talent and passion for singing is distracted at basketball practice. He wants to try something new and audition for the musical, but it’s throwing his game. And there’s a certain girl on his mind too. The song is an intense dance number with basketball at the center of the choreography.
4. Auditions
The thespians take the stage, head to head with the harshest critic in East High, Ms Darbus, the head of the drama department.
5. What I’ve Been Looking For
The iconic duo, twins and duet partners, Sharpay and Ryan wow Ms Darbus with their boppy rendition of ‘What I’ve Been Looking For.’ Their audition is high energy, full jazz hands, and threatening to the non-thespian type; not quite how Kelsi (the composer of the school’s musical) envisioned her song performed.
6. What I’ve Been Looking For (Reprise)
Gabriella and Troy sneak into the audition room and last minute want to give it a go themselves. With Ms Darbus’ strict time keeping rules, they are dismissed, but Kelsi gives them a chance to sing her song the way she hoped to hear it. Gabriella and Troy’s chemistry and talent is undeniable, tempting Ms Darbus to give them one last chance. Callbacks.
**7. Cellular Fusion **
The first of ‘new’ High School Musical songs is Cellular Fusion, not in the original Disney movie, but is a crucial part of the storytelling for the stage. Word spreads across East High, with numerous texts and phone calls dishing the unexpected gossip that the Troy Bolton and new girl, Gabriella Montez are going head to head with Sharpay and Ryan at the callback auditions.
8. Stick to the Status Quo
The final song of High School Musical Act 1, where tensions are high at East High as more and more students reveal their guilty pleasures. Zeke, basketball player who loves to bake, mathlete Martha loves to pop and lock and jam and break, a skaterdude who plays the cello! East High has truly gone mad. The Jocks, Brainiacs and Skaterdudes want to keep things as they are, and tell these rebels to stick to the status quo. Everyone and everything has a place in high school
**Act Two **
1. I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You
High School Musical London opening of Act 2, opens with I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.
You might not recognise this from the film itself, but the original Disney Movie cast did do a recording of the song which you can listen to on the original soundtrack. The song is performed by the two duos about to go head to head in the callback auditions - Gabriella and Troy vs. Sharpay and Ryan.
2. Counting on You
Another new track to the list of High School Musical songs. The brainiacs and jocks team up to try and convince Troy and Gabriella to not do the callbacks which clashes with their competitions, convincing them that their team is counting on them to choose the right thing. In their interventions they pressure them with the history of champions of their retrospective teams. With increasing pressure and guilt, Gabriella and Troy face whether they lead with their heads or hearts.
3. When There Was Me and You
Troy lets Gabriella down, choosing the Wildcats and returning to his Jock status of East High. In this lonely solo, Gabriella feels like an outsider in her new school, now feeling rejected by Troy, she reminisces on when things were much simpler. When they would sing together and didn’t have to choose.
4. Start of Something New (Reprise)
Troy, realising his mistake, visits Gabriella to apologise and to convince her to do the callbacks with him. He sings the song to her that brought them together.
5. We’re All in This Together
Unlike the Disney Original Movie, this does not conclude our story. Performed during the peak of the second act, the school comes together, resolving the conflict of having to choose one personality trait.
6. Bop to the Top
Sharpay and Ryan’s callback audition song, which I dare say is a bop! The lyrics show off the duo’s passion and drive to be the best of the best. Setting their ambitions high, they seek to ‘bump the competition and blow them all away.’
7. Breaking Free
One of the most popular High School Musical songs, from the film and now to the stage. Gabriella and Troy with impeccable timing than ever, just about make it to their callback. They sing their inspiring song about breaking free from the standards of others, they can do anything they set their minds to do.
8. We’re All in This Together (Reprise)
The high energy closing number, that concludes if everyone is in it together, East High can be unstoppable. Raising each other up, supporting all teams, makes it a better place to be. All their dreams have no limitations, and being different is a strength.
9. Megamix
The grand finale and curtain call of High School Musical On Stage, including the fan-favourites ‘Start of Something New,’ ‘Get’cha Head in the Game,’ and ‘We’re All in This Together.’ The perfect way to end a show of pure nostalgia and a heartfelt message of sticking together despite your differences.
What is High School Musical about?
In 2006, High School Musical premiered and became the most commercially successful and most widely recognised Disney Channel film. When basketball star Troy Bolton and academically gifted Gabriella Montez challenge expectations and discover who they really are, East High is sent into a frenzy. Alongside their friends — and rivals — at East High, they navigate first love, friendship and self-discovery, all while juggling classes, basketball games, auditions and the pressure to fit in. Now High School Musical London, the stage adaptation is coming to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12th October. Get your High School Musical tickets today!
Which High School Musical songs are the most popular?
‘We’re All in This Together,’ ‘Breaking Free,’ and ‘Get’cha Head in the Game’ are all High School Musical fan-favourites. Originally from the 2006 film, and will be included in the London stage adaptation.
**What are the new songs in High School Musical London? **
There are some ‘new’ songs in the stage adaptation of High School Musical. This includes ‘Cellular Fusion’ which helps carry the plot along as gossip spreads through the halls of East High and ‘Counting on You’ a song where the brainiacs and jocks team up to stop Gabriella and Troy from going to the callback. You could consider ‘I Can’t Take my Eyes Off of You’ a new song to the show, though it was included in the Disney Original Soundtrack, it was not included in the 2006 film.
Where can you see High School Musical?
You can see High School Musical in London on the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre stage, from 12th October 2026. Get’cha head in the game, and get the gang together to book your tickets to see this strictly limited run, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the High School Musical franchise.