“If something scares you, then you probably need to do it”: John Dagleish on Into the Woods

“I wanted to do Into The Woods because it scares the hell out of me, and I always think that’s a good reason to do something,” says actor John Dagleish. “After 20 years in this industry one of the things I’m really certain about is that if something scares you, then you probably need to do it.”

Dagleish, last seen in the West End giving a complex, tender turn as the lead in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a show which won him many fans, is playing the Baker in the West End transfer of Jordan Fein’s Bridge Theatre revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1986 musical, Into the Woods. Arriving at the Noel Coward in September, it’s a gloriously tuneful mash-up of fairytales which comes with some of Sondheim’s most enduring songs as well as the reminder that happy ever after is never quite what it’s cracked up to be. Not in fairytales; not in real life.

Dagleish has had a varied career in TV (he’s in the BBC’s upcoming Le Carré spin-off, Legacy of Spies) and theatre (he was Lysander in Joe Hill Gibbons’ Young Vic Dream and Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic), but Into the Woods is only the third time that Dagleish has been cast in a musical.

But given he has won the Best Actor in a Musical Olivier Award for both his previous two outings—playing Ray Davies in the Kinks’ musical Sunny Afternoon back in 2015 and for his performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button—he may be feeling daunted by Into the Woods, but he’ll undoubtedly make good.

Winning two Oliviers is quite an achievement for any actor, but particularly one who trained at Drama Centre London and who, while he loved singing and dancing as a child, followed a TV (he was cast in the BBC’s Lark Rise to Candleford on graduation) and straight theatre career for many years before Sunny. Afternoon came.

He says that winning an Olivier makes you feel great on the night, but if it’s for a role in a musical, you shouldn’t expect it to be a career rocket boost.

“It’s different in the UK from Broadway, where a Tony win for a musical is a gamechanger. Here, if you win an Olivier for Best Actor in a play, it brings opportunities, but if it’s an Olivier for Best Actor in a musical, it might get you a foot in the door for another musical, but it doesn’t necessarily open other doors. In every musical I’ve done I’ve been surrounded by amazing actors, the very best, who are also brilliant musicians and singers. I think there is still a bit of snobbishness around musical theatre here."

Not that he’s complaining. He says that he’s like the child with his nose pressed up against the sweetshop window.

“I always wanted to be able to do everything if I could: film, TV, plays and musicals. I have been very lucky to have the breadth of career that I have.”