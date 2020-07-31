Indoor performances postponed by Government for at least a fortnight

Posted on | By Jade Ali

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has updated the country in regard to local lockdowns and indoor performances following the Coronavirus rate of infection increase. This delay will affect reopening’s across England and will see the easing of lockdown put on hold.

Boris Johnson halts breaks on easing of lockdown including indoor performances for at least a fortnight | Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street, via Getty Images

Boris Johnson delays indoor performances

It was at noon today that the Prime Minister addressed the nation in regard to the pandemic and the further easing of lockdown. Johnson stated that if the rate of transmission does decrease then the new rules may be eased on 15 August. Johnson said:

“We are postponing changes for at least a fortnight. Indoor performances will not resume, and pilot performances will not take place.”

The Prime Minister added:

“Our plan to reopen society was conditional and relies on continued progress against the virus. Our assessment is that we should squeeze the break pedal.”

What does this mean for theatre in England?

Theatres in England were allowed to reopen with indoor performances with audiences from 1 August but this has been halted due to today’s Government update and will be reviewed in two weeks’ time on 15 August.

Outdoor performances are still able to go ahead, with many outdoor venues beginning performances in the next month.

Jade Ali
By Jade Ali

A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

