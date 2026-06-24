Inside Director Simon Evans’ Extraordinary Journey to the West End with Cyrano

Not long ago somebody called writer and director Simon Evans, whose beguiling and funny hit RSC production of Cyrano de Bergarac opens in the West End this month, enquiring about whether he could write a radio show. After they had been talking productively for a while, the caller said, 'It's funny that I’ve found you, because the person I was originally trying to find was Simon Evans, the magician.

'Well, you won’t believe it,' said Evans, ‘but you have found him. That’s me too.’

Evans has had what might be called an eclectic career. He is indeed a magician: his clever and moving 2016 show The Vanishing Man explored reality, truth and self-deception through the story of magician Hugo Cedar, who vanished on London Bridge in 1930 and was never seen again.

But he is also a director with credits including Secret Cinema and Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright as well as directing Andrew Scott in The Dazzle, Orlando Bloom in Killer Joe and Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg.

Writing is increasingly part of his portfolio of skills; he is co-writer with poet and playwright Debris Stevenson on Cyrano, a version of Edmond Rostand’s comedy about the verbally dextrous soldier—played here by the wonderful Adrian Lester, who hides his love for Roxanne because of his large nose, which he believes disfigures him, instead using his poetry to court her on behalf of a rival.

Oh, and Evans is an actor too. He appeared in Staged as himself alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen for the two series of the lockdown BBC hit, which he also co-created, wrote and directed. You’ll never know quite what he might do next.

Staged, and the attention it got during the pandemic has been a game-changer for Evans in terms of profile, but he says that for quite a long period during his career he has been prone to insecurity, perhaps a little like Cyrano himself.

‘This can be such a difficult industry to navigate, and there have been times when I have wondered whether I was good enough, and of course you feel insecure and have envy as other people progress, and you wonder whether maybe you should have made other choices, maybe more myopically concentrated on being a director. But now I think the eclecticism is paying off. But it has sometimes felt hard.”

He adds, 'We all have Cyrano’s nose, don’t we? We all have this thing which holds us back, which makes us worry that we won’t be loveable and which makes us lonely and isolated. To some degree we all go through life wearing masks, being afraid and wondering whether we are good enough.'