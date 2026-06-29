James Norton to play Hamlet in Thomas Ostermeier's new West End production

The production will mark Ostermeier's first time directing Shakespeare in English. The internationally celebrated director previously created a German-language production of Hamlet that has toured worldwide for the past 18 years.

James Norton said: “It’s a privilege for anyone to take on the role of Hamlet. It’s also pretty terrifying! But with Thomas Ostermeier at the helm, I know I could not be in better hands. Both this role and this director have intrigued me and challenged me over the years, and so I cannot wait to start this journey with Thomas and see where it takes us.”

James Norton is set to take on one of theatre's most iconic roles, starring as Hamlet in a new West End production of William Shakespeare's tragedy. Directed and conceived by acclaimed German theatre-maker Thomas Ostermeier, the production will open in autumn 2027, with dates and venue to be announced.

Thomas Ostermeier said: “I am pleased to be revisiting Hamlet for the West End with the great stage actor, James Norton. It will be my first time directing Shakespeare in English, and I am excited to explore the original text in order to bring this new production to life. My first Hamlet has been touring the world for 18 years so I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring it here to London with James, who in my mind is a perfect Prince of Denmark.”

Norton was most recently seen on stage in Ivo van Hove's acclaimed adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's A Little Life. On screen, he will soon appear as Brian Epstein in Sam Mendes' four-film The Beatles project, alongside Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn. He can currently be seen as Ormund Hightower in season three of HBO's House of the Dragon, with upcoming projects also including George Jacques' Sunny Dancer and Guy Ritchie's Wife & Dog.

Ostermeier is regarded as one of Europe's leading contemporary theatre directors. His recent London productions include The Seagull at the Barbican starring Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke, and An Enemy of the People in the West End starring Matt Smith. Since 1999, he has served as Artistic Director of Berlin's Schaubühne, earning international acclaim for his bold reinterpretations of classic plays and championing new writing. Among his many honours is the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, awarded at the Venice Biennale in 2011.

Further details, including performance dates and the West End theatre, will be announced at a later date. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to hear about any updates.