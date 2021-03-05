Jamie Musical confirms plans to reopen in May! Mar 5, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Everybody’s Talking About Jamie musical confirms its return to the West End and is set to be one of the first to reopen in London. The musical will reopen at London’s Apollo Theatre from May with social distancing as per the government’s guidance. Also returning, along with Jamie Musical, is Shane Richie who will reprise his role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle! Current ticketholders will be contacted in due course in order to exchange their bookings and needn’t do anything until they are contacted by their point of purchase.

The highly anticipated Everybody’s Talking About Jamie film is on the horizon with a release date set for later this year and just to be sure it’s what everybody’s talking about, the Jamie Musical will be reopening in the West End this May. The show will be one of the first major musicals to reopen and you can be amongst the first to see its return. Out of the darkness, into the spotlight, back to the place where we belong. The London production will open with social distancing in place from 20 May 2021!

London Jamie Musical Cast and Creative Team

The musical will feature Noah Thomas, Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe and Gillian Ford; who are joined by EastEnders star Shane Richie, who reprises his role as Hugo/Loco Chanelle*, as they return to the West End. The musical features a twenty-five strong company and a nine-piece band.

* Shane Richie will star as Hugo/Loco Chanelle until 18 July.

The musical has direction from Jonathan Butterell and features music by Dan Gillespie Sells, a book and lyrics by Tom McRae, set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and video design by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson serves as musical supervisor, Richard Weeden as musical director, Will Burton as casting director, and George Richmond-Scott as associate director.

London Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets on sale now!

Be amongst the first to see the triumphant reopening of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in London. Jamie Musical tickets are on sale now for its return to the spotlight of the West End. Current ticketholders will be contacted by their point of purchase to exchange their tickets and don’t need to do anything until then.