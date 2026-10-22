Jane Krakowski to Star in Oh, Mary! as West End Hit Extends to June 2027
Published on 22 October 2026
Summary
- Jane Krakowski takes over as Mary from 7 December 2026 to 16 January 2027.
- Oh, Mary! has extended its West End run through to June 2027 following phenomenal demand.
- Krakowski joins an acclaimed line-up of actors who have donned the wig before her in London, including Mason Alexander Park, Catherine Tate, Cole Escola, Jinkx Monsoon and Lolly Adefope.
There’s a new heir to the bratty little ringlets! Olivier Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! has extended its West End run through to June 2027, with Jane Krakowski (who has played the role on Broadway) set to take on the role of Mary at the Trafalgar Theatre from 7 December 2026 to 16 January 2027.
Best known for playing the hilariously self-absorbed Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock, as well as starring in Ally McBeal and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Krakowski brings a wealth of comedic and musical theatre experience to the role. She’ll be following a brilliant line-up of performers who have put their own stamp on the gloriously unhinged former First Lady.
Who has played Mary Todd Lincoin in Oh, Mary! so far in London?
Mason Alexander Park originated the role in London last winter, before Catherine Tate took over. Writer and original Broadway star Cole Escola then crossed the Atlantic for a summer stint, followed by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and Ghosts star Lolly Adefope.
Now, it’s Krakowski’s turn to don the iconic wig!
What Is Oh, Mary! About?
Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, this outrageously funny, dark comedy reimagines Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Here, Mary is a frustrated, hard-drinking woman desperate to reclaim her glory days as a cabaret star. History has never been quite so unhinged.
Book your Oh, Mary! tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.