Jane Krakowski to Star in Oh, Mary! as West End Hit Extends to June 2027

Krakowski joins an acclaimed line-up of actors who have donned the wig before her in London, including Mason Alexander Park, Catherine Tate, Cole Escola, Jinkx Monsoon and Lolly Adefope .

There’s a new heir to the bratty little ringlets! Olivier Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! has extended its West End run through to June 2027, with Jane Krakowski (who has played the role on Broadway) set to take on the role of Mary at the Trafalgar Theatre from 7 December 2026 to 16 January 2027.

Best known for playing the hilariously self-absorbed Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock, as well as starring in Ally McBeal and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Krakowski brings a wealth of comedic and musical theatre experience to the role. She’ll be following a brilliant line-up of performers who have put their own stamp on the gloriously unhinged former First Lady.