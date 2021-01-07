Lashana Lynch reportedly cast as Miss Honey in upcoming Matilda musical film Jan 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels British actress Lashana Lynch, who is perhaps best known for her portrayal of fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel (2019) and who is set to star in the next James Bond film, No Time To Die, is said to be in "final negotiations" to portray Miss Honey in the upcoming new movie adaptation of Matilda The Musical. The last actress to play Matilda's schoolteacher, Miss Jennifer Honey, on-screen was Embeth Davidtz in the hit 1996 film Matilda, which starred Mara Wilson in the titular role opposite Danny DeVito as Harry Wormwood and Pam Ferris as Matilda's evil headmaster. Both the film and the musical are based on Roald Dahl's 1988 children's fantasy novel of the same name. Get the full scoop below.

Pictured: Lashana Lynch and the West End production of Matilda The Musical. © (Image Left): Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International; © (Image Right): MTV International

While many West End shows and UK theatre venues remain shut due to strict lockdown measures amidst the COVID vaccine rollout, casting for big-screen adaptations of top stage musicals continue. It was recently reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a usually reliable source, that James Bond and Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch is in "final talks" to portray Miss Jennifer Honey in the new major motion picture adaptation of Matilda The Musical.

Many names have circled around of who will take on the Honey role with earlier reports mentioning Jodie Comer. Lynch allegedly being cast for the project, which is also rumoured to star Ralph Fiennes as Miss Trunchbull, is likely to be met with excitement by fans of the movie star.

Spotlight on Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch started out her career as a singer-songwriter, studying singing at Syliva Young while also attending ArtsEd. She has a number of theatre credits under her belt, including a profoundly affectionate, passionate devotion to someone at the Royal Court Theatre; Dog Days at Theatre503; Educating Rita at Chichester Festival Theatre; and Some Like It Hip Hop at Sadler's Wells.

Mathew Warchus, director of the original Royal Shakespeare Company production of Matilda and the box office smash Pride, has already been confirmed to direct the new film for the silver screen with Dennis Kelly allegedly said to adapt the screenplay. The musical Matilda film will be produced by Working Title, who were also behind such major blockbuster musical adaptations as Les Miserables, Billy Elliot, and Yesterday.

