Life of Pi West End run rescheduled for late September 2021

Life of Pi sets sail for September 2021!

Based on Yann Martel's Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller of the same name, Life of Pi tells the tale of what happens after a ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and the sole survivors are of different species – a zebra, an orangutan, a hyena, a Bengal tiger, and a 16-year-old boy – all stranded on the same lifeboat together.

The plot almost sounds like a reality TV show, but the story is so much larger than life, having spawned a hit 2012 film and captivating both readers and audiences alike.

Life of Pi Wyndham's Theatre creative team

Hailing as a Sheffield Theatres production, the play became the first piece of writing outside of London this year to ever pick up the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

The award-winning show was adapted from Martel's novel by Lolita Chakrabarti and is directed by Max Webster. It features puppet designs by Tim Hatley and Finn Caldwell of Gyre and Gimble and Nick Barnes; lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Carolyn Downing, video design by Andrzej Goulding, compositions by Andrew Mackay, and original casting direction by Polly Jerrold.

A newly reconfigured auditorium just for Life of Pi

It has been announced that the Wyndham's Theatre will be reconfigured to specially accommodate the show, with Cameron Mackintosh, the venue's owner, stating last autumn: "The production team's approach to the material has been mirrored by their innovative reinvention of the Wyndham's auditorium, rejigging levels and extending the stage over the stalls so that the floor and walls of the theatre become one complete surreal environment, that I think will be even more intense than before. Audiences are in for a Pi-flying ride into their imagination!"

Tickets for Life of Pi now back on sale from £30 and up!

The show has now re-opened booking for performances beginning from 26 September and through to 9 January 2022. You don't want to miss this five-star production this summer at Wyndham's Theatre in London! Book today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last!