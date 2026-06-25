With another UK heatwave in full swing, there are only so many hours you want to spend in a sticky park with a lukewarm drink in hand. Sometimes, what you really want is to escape the heat altogether and settle into a cool, dark theatre auditorium where the temperature is the last thing on your mind.

As heatwaves become more frequent, knowing where you can find a more comfortable theatre experience has become increasingly useful. That’s why we’ve pulled together a handy guide to West End theatres with air conditioning or air cooling systems, along with some of the shows you can enjoy in them.

Do London Theatres Have Aircon?

A lot of people don’t actually realise that many of London’s West End theatres are now equipped with air conditioning or modern air cooling systems, helping audiences stay more comfortable during performances — particularly during periods of warm or unpredictable weather. From long-running classics to newer productions, plenty of the city’s biggest shows can be experienced in theatres designed with audience comfort in mind.