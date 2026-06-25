West End Theatres With Air Conditioning or Air Cooling Systems
Published on 25 June 2026
Summary
- Discover West End theatres in London with air conditioning or air cooling systems across major venues
- See leading shows including Mamma Mia!, Wicked, The Lion King and Moulin Rouge! The Musical in cooled theatres
- A curated list of London theatres where audiences can enjoy live performances in more comfortable indoor conditions during heatwaves
With another UK heatwave in full swing, there are only so many hours you want to spend in a sticky park with a lukewarm drink in hand. Sometimes, what you really want is to escape the heat altogether and settle into a cool, dark theatre auditorium where the temperature is the last thing on your mind.
As heatwaves become more frequent, knowing where you can find a more comfortable theatre experience has become increasingly useful. That’s why we’ve pulled together a handy guide to West End theatres with air conditioning or air cooling systems, along with some of the shows you can enjoy in them.
Do London Theatres Have Aircon?
A lot of people don’t actually realise that many of London’s West End theatres are now equipped with air conditioning or modern air cooling systems, helping audiences stay more comfortable during performances — particularly during periods of warm or unpredictable weather. From long-running classics to newer productions, plenty of the city’s biggest shows can be experienced in theatres designed with audience comfort in mind.
Top Shows Playing at Theatres With Aircon or Air Cooling Systems.
Among the standout productions, you can step into the sun-soaked Greek island world of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre, witness the spellbinding world of Oz in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, or enjoy the smooth sounds and legacy of Sinatra at the Aldwych Theatre, all while seated in venues with climate control in place. You can also journey across the African savannah with The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre and continue the Wizarding World story in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre.
Elsewhere, audiences can experience the high-energy comedy of The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, and the cult theatrical chaos of Beetlejuice the Musical at the Prince Edward Theatre. Alongside these, Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre, the steamy Parisian glamour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre, and the hilarious Titanique (if the iceberg doesn’t cool you down then the air cooling system will!) at the Criterion Theatre all add to the variety of shows playing in cooled West End venues.
Full list of West End Theatres With Airconditioning or Air Cooling Systems.
@sohoplace, Adelphi Theatre, Aldwych Theatre, Almeida Theatre, Ambassadors Theatre, Apollo Theatre, Apollo Victoria Theatre, Arts Theatre, Barbican Theatre, Bridge Theatre, Cambridge Theatre, Charing Cross Theatre, Criterion Theatre, Dominion Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Duchess Theatre, Duke of York’s Theatre, Fortune Theatre, Garrick Theatre, Gillian Lynne Theatre, Hampstead Theatre, Harold Pinter Theatre, His Majesty’s Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre, London Coliseum, London Palladium, Lyceum Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Lyric Theatre, Noël Coward Theatre, Novello Theatre, Old Vic, Palace Theatre, Park Theatre, Peacock Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Piccadilly Theatre, Playhouse Theatre (KitKat Club), Prince Edward Theatre, Prince of Wales Theatre, Royal Court Theatre, Sadler’s Wells Theatre, Savoy Theatre, Shaftesbury Theatre, Sondheim Theatre, St Martin’s Theatre, The Other Palace, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Theatre Royal Haymarket, Trafalgar Theatre, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, Vaudeville Theatre, Victoria Palace Theatre, Wyndham’s Theatre and Young Vic Theatre.
London is a hotbed of theatre entertainment, but sometimes it can feel warmer than hell itself. Stay cool with our dedicated Air-Conditioned London Theatres page.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.