Lucie Jones announces release date for Live West End album Jul 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Waitress star Lucie Jones performed a solo concert at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre which was recorded live before lockdown commenced. The leading lady has announced, via Instagram Live, the details for her upcoming album, including the release date.

Lucie Jones announces Live West End album release date and details

Lucie Jones Live album

West End star Lucie Jones most recently played Jenna in Waitress at London’s Adelphi Theatre, where her concert and her upcoming album where recorded. Jones’ other stage credits include RENT and Legally Blonde. Jones revealed that her upcoming album will be released on 25 September. The album will consist of two CD’s which will include the recorded concert as well as bonus material such as a post-show interview, her post-show thoughts and candid rehearsal recordings.

More about the Lucie Jones Live West End album

Jones is accompanied by the 22-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO) for her Live album and features her Waitress co-star Marisha Wallace and John Owen-Jones. The album will include songs such as ‘She Used To Be Mine’ (Waitress), ‘Into The Unknown’ (Frozen 2), ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ (Funny Girl), ‘Summer In Ohio’ (The Last Five Years), and a new arrangement of her Eurovision hit ‘Never Give Up On You’.

Lucie Jones on her upcoming album: