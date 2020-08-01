Five West End stars to perform live Spice Girls concert!

Summer is about to get zig-a-zig-ah with a live Spice Girls concert from five West End stars before a screening of Spice World at The Drive In Troubadour Meridian Water. Put together by the Award-winning Theatre producer Paul Taylor-Mills, a special one-night-only performance featuring the iconic lading ladies; Aimie Atkinson, Bronte Barbe, Danielle Steers, Lucie Jones and Zizi Strallen. Spice up your life with Spice World drive-in concert tickets!

Who will be playing the Spice Girls?

Five West End leading ladies have been assembled to give a Spice Girls concert before a screening of the iconic Spice World film at The Drive In this summer! For one night only, your Spice Girls will be Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, Six) as Ginger, Bronte Barbe (Shrek, Beautiful) as Baby, Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out of Hell) as Scary, Lucie Jones (Waitress, Legally Blonde) as sporty and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Posh.

Spice World on the big screen at the Drive In

The 1997 film Spice World is Girl Power in abundance and stars British girl group the Spice Girls. The pop stars all play themselves in this comedy style film which depicts the lead up to a huge concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. The film was a huge box office success and is the highest-grossing movie by a music group of all time.

The Spice Girls are the world beloved British girl group that was formed in the 90s. They are made up by Melanie Brown (Mel B/Scary), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C, Sporty), Emma Bunton (Baby), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh).

Contact-free concert experience

The Drive In is contact-free and this concert too will adhere to social distancing measures which will be updated in line with governments guidelines and will apply to cast, crew and audience. The performances will be in a raised central position and screened so that everyone has a great view no matter where they are.

Spice World with West End Concert tickets are available now!

Spice up your summer with a special Spice Girls concert from West End leading ladies and then sit back and enjoy a screening of the iconic 1997 Spice World film. Be sure to book your Spice World tickets whilst you can as there's great demand and limited availability for this special one-off experience on 1 August!