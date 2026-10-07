Lyn Gardner interviews Laurie Kynaston about The Standard of Living and the value of the arts

When actor Laurie Kynaston, currently playing Friedrich Hayek in James Graham’s The Standard of Living at the Theatre Royal Haymarket opposite Rory Kinnear, was growing up in mid-Wales, his local comprehensive school had a drama studio and “two great drama teachers".

Kynaston says that the experience and exposure to drama at school “made me an actor", but wonders whether those who have come after him have been so lucky. He points to a recent report which found that students in the most deprived local authorities are three times less likely to take GCSE drama than their peers in more affluent areas. “Every child deserves the opportunities I had.”

Aged 19, Kynaston moved to London, paid £440 a month to live in Archway (“which nobody would be able to do now") and has had an enviable career both on TV and in the theatre playing the lead role in Florian Zeller’s The Son, Melchior in Spring Awakening at the Almeida, Edmund Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey into Night and earlier this year Basil in Terrence Rattigan’s Man and Boy at the National.

He’s found success playing moody teenagers, but the role of Hayek, the Austrian philosopher and economist, in Nicholas Hytner’s production pits Kynaston as the antagonist to Kinnear’s protagonist, John Maynard Keynes. “It’s thrilling,” he says, “because I’m working with people who are all at the top of their game, so you learn something new every day.”

A key scene in The Standard of Living has both men working as fire wardens on the roof of King’s College Chapel in Cambridge during the war. Keynes ponders on the need to dream a new world and the necessity of feeding the imagination in order to do that. Hayek retorts, "You feel free to dream, Mr Keynes. I like being awake.”

It sums up the difference in outlook between the two economists. Hayek believed that when there was an economic downturn, the market would eventually correct it, and it was dangerous to try and intervene. Keynes argued that you should spend in the bad times because that was the only way to grow the economy. In the post-war period when the UK was emerging from the war and financially on its knees, he dreamed big. Keynes was an architect of the Arts Council, believing that everyone needed beauty in their loves and the arts could be an economic driver.

For Kynaston, what’s key is the way Graham depicts both men and their very different standpoints. “They didn’t agree with each other, but they respected each other’s views.”