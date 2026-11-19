Lyn Gardner’s Top Black Friday Theatre Picks
Published on 19 November 2026
Summary
- Lyn Gardner picks her must-see shows this Black Friday
- Find the perfect theatre trip for families, date nights and nights out with friends
- Discover something different with brilliant shows beyond the West End
There are plenty of ways to splash the cash during the Black Friday sales, but few bring quite as much lasting satisfaction as getting some theatre trips in the diary. Things are easily accumulated, but things eventually wear out or break, but a trip to the theatre can last in the memory forever. Particularly if you are treating the family.
So, taking advantage of Black Friday deals, I’d recommend a night out with the kids to see Matilda. Matthew Warchus’ production at the Cambridge Theatre remains in great nick, Tim Minchin’s songs are slyly funny, and there is plenty here to enthral both adults and children. The show is, indeed, a miracle of clever storytelling. I’ve seen it three times; I’d happily see it three more.
If you have already indulged in Matilda and are looking for more Roald Dahl stories, you can look forward to the return to London next year of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which arrives at the Coliseum by way of a new in-form Leicester Curve production. Michael Ball stars as Willy Wonka.
For those in the upper primary and lower secondary years, the Harry Potter books and movies remain part of their cultural life. The sequel, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace), doesn’t just rehash the stories you already know but offers a satisfying spin on what happened after when Harry Potter grew up and had a son of his own. The two-part version put it out of reach for some theatre goers, but it has now been condensed into a single evening. With the new TV version hitting our screens at Christmas, the family will thank you for booking this.
Looking for something for the tweens and teenagers? You won’t go wrong with Hamilton (Victoria Palace), Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical about the USA’s founding fathers, which is as moving as it is invigorating. Fun too with the Brits as the baddies. Just the show for those who think theatre can’t be cool, and the very best kind of history lesson. Smart stuff. My ten-year-old grandson is a mega-fan, and now his friends are too.
If you reckon fairytales are only for children, think again. Jordan Fein’s revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical Into the Woods (Noel Coward) is a great and grown-up night out full of heart without sacrificing any complexity. It is one of the West End’s best-looking shows too, with brilliant design by Tom Scutt, and you don’t want to miss Kate Fleetwood’s blast of a performance as the Witch. This mash-up is definitely not for the younger members of the family, as it's aimed at those 12+, but if you’ve got an older kid with a taste for musicals, this fairytale mash-up will make them feel sophisticated and will linger in the thickets of the subconscious for years to come.
If your kids love dance (or even if they don’t yet), then Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella (Sadler's Wells) is a surefire hit, transposing the story to WWII. Hugely atmospheric and very seductive, this is a genuinely magical evening. For the very young, The Snowman (Peacock) is a revamped version of the silent dance telling of the famous story set to the even more famous score.
If you have ditched the kids and want to join in the dance yourself with a partner, then Ceilidh (Shoreditch Town Hall) is just the ticket, an ingenious new musical directed by Sam Pinkleton (he also directs Oh, Mary! at Trafalgar Theatre) inspired by the Scottish tradition of country dancing. Impossible not to get swept up in the joy of dancing.
For a girls’ night out, you won’t beat the joy of Legally Blonde (London Coliseum), which is back in London next March with Amber Davies playing Elle Woods. It is a show which is as feel-good as it comes and a cut above some of the 90s screen-to-stage adaptations which have flooded our stages. Or for something a bit different, take yourself and friends off to the Lyric Hammersmith for the return of JaJa's African Hair Braiding, a big hit for this very brilliant theatre, as beautiful inside as many a West End venue and with some very smart programming. Jocelyn Bioh’s giddily enjoyable comedy returns to the Lyric Hammersmith next January and tells the story of a group of women who work at or are customers at a Harlem hair braiding salon.
Black Friday deals are a great opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and try something new, whether that is a show or a venue. You may not think that Kilburn is the centre of the theatrical universe, but the Kiln is one of a network of vibrant fringe venues around London and it is going great guns under Amit Sharma. Check out his revival of Natasha Gordon’s Nine Night about a British Jamaican family dealing with death but also living skeletons in the cupboard. It’s very funny, touching and intricately woven storytelling. Grab it and other Black Friday deals while you can.
By Lyn Gardner
Lyn Gardner is an acclaimed theatre journalist and former critic with decades of experience covering British theatre, from off-West End and fringe theatre to major West End productions.