There are plenty of ways to splash the cash during the Black Friday sales, but few bring quite as much lasting satisfaction as getting some theatre trips in the diary. Things are easily accumulated, but things eventually wear out or break, but a trip to the theatre can last in the memory forever. Particularly if you are treating the family.

So, taking advantage of Black Friday deals, I’d recommend a night out with the kids to see Matilda. Matthew Warchus’ production at the Cambridge Theatre remains in great nick, Tim Minchin’s songs are slyly funny, and there is plenty here to enthral both adults and children. The show is, indeed, a miracle of clever storytelling. I’ve seen it three times; I’d happily see it three more.

If you have already indulged in Matilda and are looking for more Roald Dahl stories, you can look forward to the return to London next year of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which arrives at the Coliseum by way of a new in-form Leicester Curve production. Michael Ball stars as Willy Wonka.

For those in the upper primary and lower secondary years, the Harry Potter books and movies remain part of their cultural life. The sequel, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace), doesn’t just rehash the stories you already know but offers a satisfying spin on what happened after when Harry Potter grew up and had a son of his own. The two-part version put it out of reach for some theatre goers, but it has now been condensed into a single evening. With the new TV version hitting our screens at Christmas, the family will thank you for booking this.

Looking for something for the tweens and teenagers? You won’t go wrong with Hamilton (Victoria Palace), Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical about the USA’s founding fathers, which is as moving as it is invigorating. Fun too with the Brits as the baddies. Just the show for those who think theatre can’t be cool, and the very best kind of history lesson. Smart stuff. My ten-year-old grandson is a mega-fan, and now his friends are too.