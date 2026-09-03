Lyn Gardner’s Lowdown on Pride: The Musical Coming to the Bridge Theatre

Pride is transfering to the Bridge Theatre this November. Here's everything you need to know.

What is it?

The transfer of the show of the summer from the National Theatre to the Bridge Theatre is a musical based on the 2014 movie set during the 1980s when AIDs was on the rise and Margaret Thatcher was locked in a battle with striking miners. It tells the loosely true story of a group of gay and lesbian activists who raise money for the striking miners. But when the National Union of Miners turn their back on the donation, the gays set off to a small Welsh mining community, and an unlikely alliance is formed. Because the only people getting worse press in the tabloids than the miners were gay men.

Oh, so yet another musical jumping on a screen to stage reinvention?

Don’t be so swift to judge. The movie is great (often cited as one of the best British films of this century), but actually writer Stephen Beresford and director Matthew Warchus (who did the movie too) don't just try to transpose the movie to the stage and add a few songs like so many do; they play to the fact that this is a story that absolutely shines when it is told as a live experience. It is an evening about community and solidarity told to a temporary community—the audience—and it constantly breaks the fourth wall in intriguing ways. The result is an evening which is actually better than its source material. No mean feat.

Matthew Warchus? Didn’t he direct Matilda?

He did. Another rare example of a musical which is a cut above its source, Roald Dahl’s novel.

Is it really that good?

If you don’t believe me, then hear it from the Daily Mail, not the kind of publication with much sympathy for striking miners, gays, activism or those living with AIDS. They called it “a total triumph". For the sake of balance, here’s the Guardian verdict: “This is an uproarious musical roadmap, of sorts, reminding us of ways to love each other and a reminder that to overcome our fears, we must talk to those we are fearful of. As a musical, it becomes more than the sum of its parts: a remarkable piece of British social history, deeply moving, deeply important.”