Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

Since the success of Danny Robbins’ 2:22: A Ghost Story, audiences have got a taste for being spooked in the theatre. Not all shows have delivered (The Enfield Haunting springs to mind), but if you genuinely want the chill to run down your spine, look no further than Paranormal Activity (Ambassadors Theatre), which is returning to the West End. This take on the movie franchise (but not a replica) is a class act. Perhaps that should be no surprise because it is directed by Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett. It’s a crafty evening that cleverly ramps up the tension and creates a real sense of dread. Because, after all, as the show suggests, it’s not places which are haunted but people, and we take our ghosts with us. However far we might try to run.

It’s been a very good summer for Shakespeare’s Globe, which has had a string of hits (still playing in repertoire), including A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Chelsea Walker’s delightful Much Ado About Nothing. But the summer treat could turn out to be this revival of Shakespeare’s joyously transformative comedy, As You Like It, which is directed by Sean Holmes and Charlie Josephine. The latter also plays Orlando. So, escape the heat of the city into the magical forest of Arden, an enchanted place of transformations.