Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

The hit revival of Jesus Christ Superstar starring Sam Ryder takes up residence this week at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It’s a show which is well worth your time bringing a layered political slant to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical. Matt Bomer will be your Herod until 31st October, but there are some enticing options if you want to choose your own Herod casting, including Michael Ball (23rd November to 5th December), Simon Russell Beale (7th to 12th December) and Layton Williams over Christmas and New Year. Most intriguing is Glenn Close playing the very final week, from 4th to 9th January 2027.

At the Arcola in Dalston, Greg Hicks plays Halvard Solness in Ibsen’s The Master Builder, directed by Mehmet Ergen, whose revival of Enemy of the People was much admired. The unhappily married Solness is a successful architect who has just completed his most recent project when a young woman turns up. Ten years ago, they met when he climbed to the top of a spire he had built in her hometown. What does she want, and will her provocations be the making or the breaking of him?