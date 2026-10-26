Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

Sir Trevor Nunn has run the RSC and the National Theatre, and it is perhaps a sign of the increasing presence of Marylebone Theatre—where Mark Rylance could recently be found in Tartuffe—that his latest production will be found there. Fresh from The Truth in the West End (it will return next summer), Janie Dee stars in Torben Betts’ political thriller, Speculations, set in 1965 in the wake of the deaths of Marilyn Monroe, President Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald. Journalist Dorothy Kilgallen believes the deaths are all connected, and like a dog who has sniffed a bone, she is determined to uncover the truth. But the truth can be a very dangerous thing.

Murder, torture and suicide. Yep, Tosca (Coliseum) has got them all. It can be a thing of tenderness too. This new production, directed by the ENO’s artistic director, Annilese Miskimmon, transposes the action to a contemporary European country afflicted by civil unrest and an external aggressor to tell the story of singer Floria Tosca, who must fight for her survival when police chief Scarpia tries to make her believe that her lover is unfaithful with tragic consequences. Puccini’s opera is not exactly what you might call a light evening out, but it is a stirring one, and Miskimmon’s production should ask interesting questions about life, art and resistance.