Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks
Published on 16 November 2026
The big opening this week is One Day (Garrick), the musical version of David Nicholls’ bitter-sweet love story about posh boy Dex (Jamie Muscato) and working-class Em (Sharon Rose) who meet in 1988 on their graduation from Edinburgh University. The book is by David Greig (whose version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory returns next year), the director is the always ingenious Max Webster, and while the critics were kept away from the Edinburgh premiere earlier this year, the word is that this stage version of the much-loved story will deliver.
There is a touch of Back to the Future about Fourteen Again, the chamber musical is based on songs written by the great, late Victoria Wood, which transfers from the Lake District to the Menier Chocolate Factory. When recently divorced Peggy runs into her childhood best friend, Lou, her life is a mess. But what if she could wake up one morning and be fourteen again. The premise may sound a bit lame, but judging by the warm reviews, the result is not but rather a wry, wistful evening full of Wood’s doleful wit and genuine emotional truthfulness.
Movie parodies are two a penny, particularly on the Edinburgh fringe, but Richard Marsh’s Top Gunchained, which flies into Wilton's Music Hall this week, is more than a parody, although it is funny and thoroughly entertaining in its lo-fi creation of dog fights with paper aeroplanes and key scenes from the movie. But there is something more interesting and complex going on here as Marsh focuses on Top Gun's flying ace, Pete Mitchell, and embroiders it with his own family history. What begins as fun becomes genuinely moving.
Oh, you are in for a treat with Ballet Shoes, which stops off at Sadler’s Wells next summer as part of a UK tour. The show originated at the NT back in 2024, and it is an absolute joy finding the heart and soul in Noel Streatfeild’s much-loved story about three orphans who in interwar London find refuge in an Earl’s Court boarding house while also discovering their passion for dance, acting and engineering. Kendall Fevear’s adaptation is cleverly done; Katy Rudd directs with real flair, and even if you are no ballet lover, you and the family will fall for this story of adventure and survival, which is a genuine tear-jerker delivered with appealing exuberance.
By Lyn Gardner
Lyn Gardner is an acclaimed theatre journalist and former critic with decades of experience covering British theatre, from off-West End and fringe theatre to major West End productions.