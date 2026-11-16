Lyn Gardner's Weekly Picks

The big opening this week is One Day (Garrick), the musical version of David Nicholls’ bitter-sweet love story about posh boy Dex (Jamie Muscato) and working-class Em (Sharon Rose) who meet in 1988 on their graduation from Edinburgh University. The book is by David Greig (whose version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory returns next year), the director is the always ingenious Max Webster, and while the critics were kept away from the Edinburgh premiere earlier this year, the word is that this stage version of the much-loved story will deliver.

There is a touch of Back to the Future about Fourteen Again, the chamber musical is based on songs written by the great, late Victoria Wood, which transfers from the Lake District to the Menier Chocolate Factory. When recently divorced Peggy runs into her childhood best friend, Lou, her life is a mess. But what if she could wake up one morning and be fourteen again. The premise may sound a bit lame, but judging by the warm reviews, the result is not but rather a wry, wistful evening full of Wood’s doleful wit and genuine emotional truthfulness.