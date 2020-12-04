Magic Mike Live tickets back on sale! Book now for unlimited fizz!

Quit looking and start booking! Magic Mike Live tickets on sale again now! Book today and taste the fizz this Spring!

360° of six-pack abs, muscle bods, and sultry dance moves galore!

There's no better way to blow off some steam than with tickets to see some magnum-sized thrills right in the heart of London! Die-hard fans and hen night partygoers are in for a real knicker-dropping good time with some spectacular 18+ dance routines that are bound to tantalise and tease long after the lights come on! Magic Mike Live tickets have ranked among the fastest-selling tickets in London's West End and now they're finally back up for grabs!

Unlimited all-you-can-drink prosecco at Magic Mike Live when you book now!

Unwrap this big package for Christmas! The boys are anxious to put on a red hot show for you this April! So much so that they're offering up a tasty little treat. Snatch up your London Magic Mike Live tickets by 31 December 2021 and get all the prosecco you can drink on the night of the performance! That's one whole evening of nonstop bubbly debauchery as you watch a cast of talented, shirtless hotties sweat their way around the dance floor.

This special offer is available for a limited time only between now and the end of the year and is valid on all performances from 16 April 2021 until 27 June 2021! Book today and get ready to pop your cork all night long with just you, the squad, and a stage full of bulky blokes!

Magic Mike Live unlimited fizz terms and conditions