Magic Mike Live tickets back on sale! Book now for unlimited fizz!

The West End's hottest hunks have returned! Channing Tatum's ultra-sexy stage show is officially coming back to London's Hippodrome Casino this Spring with tickets for the grand re-opening on sale now! Be sure to book your Magic Mike Live tickets before the New Year and enjoy nonstop bottomless fizz for you and your squad! Get it poppin'! 🍾

360° of six-pack abs, muscle bods, and sultry dance moves galore!

There's no better way to blow off some steam than with tickets to see some magnum-sized thrills right in the heart of London! Die-hard fans and hen night partygoers are in for a real knicker-dropping good time with some spectacular 18+ dance routines that are bound to tantalise and tease long after the lights come on! Magic Mike Live tickets have ranked among the fastest-selling tickets in London's West End and now they're finally back up for grabs!

Unlimited all-you-can-drink prosecco at Magic Mike Live when you book now!

Unwrap this big package for Christmas! The boys are anxious to put on a red hot show for you this April! So much so that they're offering up a tasty little treat. Snatch up your London Magic Mike Live tickets by 31 December 2021 and get all the prosecco you can drink on the night of the performance! That's one whole evening of nonstop bubbly debauchery as you watch a cast of talented, shirtless hotties sweat their way around the dance floor.

This special offer is available for a limited time only between now and the end of the year and is valid on all performances from 16 April 2021 until 27 June 2021! Book today and get ready to pop your cork all night long with just you, the squad, and a stage full of bulky blokes!

Magic Mike Live unlimited fizz terms and conditions

  • 🍾 The unlimited prosecco offer is complementary and not included in the overall ticket price.
  • 🍾 Every ticketholder is entitled to a complimentary glass of prosecco upon arrival to your seat with top-up service all throughout the night.
  • 🍾 This is not "bottle service" as typically found in American lounges and nightclubs.
  • 🍾 Alcohol is served responsibly at all times and continued service is at the discretion of the Manager.
  • 🍾 House staff reserve the right to refuse drinks to anyone who appears inebriated.
  • 🍾 Only one drink per customer at a time will be served. (1 drink per two hands)
  • 🍾 A soft drink (fizzy) alternative is also available.
  • 🍾 All other drinks can be purchased from the waiting staff.
