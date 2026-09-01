MAMMA MIA! Announces New West End Cast and Extends Booking
Published on 1 September 2026
Summary
- MAMMA MIA! announces a new London cast from 12 October 2026
- The West End production extends its booking period through to 2 October 2027
- Vivien Carter, Laura Medforth, Daniel Crowder and Rakesh Boury join the new company
The West End production of MAMMA MIA! has announced that it will be extending to 2 October 2027, with a new company joining the long-running musical at the Novello Theatre from Monday 12 October 2026.
The 2026/2027 London cast features Vivien Carter as Tanya, Laura Medforth as Rosie, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Rakesh Boury as Bill, Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie, Kyle Cox as Sky, Natorii Illidge as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Edward Turner as Eddie and Charlie Garton as Pepper.
Sara Poyzer will continue as Donna, with Richard Standing continuing as Sam. Emma Odell will also play Donna at certain performances.
The new company includes Margaret Atta, Dan Burstow, Will Forgave, Erin-Sophie Halliday, Nicole Ingram, Harry Jack, Imogen Malone, David Nairne, Andy Rees, Julie Repérant, Beth Shaw and Matt Trevorrow. They join remaining cast members Matthew Barrow, Lawrence Guntert, Laura Jayne-Hardie, Deena Kapadia, Benjamin Kempton, Tom Parsons, Emily Squibb and Ria Turner.
Featuring the timeless music of ABBA, MAMMA MIA! has been playing in London's West End since 1999 and is the third-longest-running West End musical of all time.
Book your tickets to MAMMA MIA! today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.