MAMMA MIA! Announces New West End Cast and Extends Booking

The West End production extends its booking period through to 2 October 2027

The West End production of MAMMA MIA! has announced that it will be extending to 2 October 2027, with a new company joining the long-running musical at the Novello Theatre from Monday 12 October 2026.

The 2026/2027 London cast features Vivien Carter as Tanya, Laura Medforth as Rosie, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Rakesh Boury as Bill, Ellie Gilbert-Grey as Sophie, Kyle Cox as Sky, Natorii Illidge as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Edward Turner as Eddie and Charlie Garton as Pepper.

Sara Poyzer will continue as Donna, with Richard Standing continuing as Sam. Emma Odell will also play Donna at certain performances.