Meet the Cast of Operation Mincemeat

The original cast later reprised their roles for the Broadway transfer, which opened at the Golden Theatre in 2025, extending the production’s international success and introducing the show to a wider global audience.

The original company consisted of David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts. All five originated principal roles and were central to shaping the show’s unique tone and structure.

The original West End cast of Operation Mincemeat opened at the Fortune Theatre following previews from March 2023, with the official opening taking place on 9 May 2023. The production transferred from the New Diorama Theatre, where it first developed its cult following, and was created by comedy troupe SpitLip.

The current cast features Ahmed Hamad as Charles Cholmondeley, Charlotte Fleming as Jean Leslie, Colm Gleeson as Hester Leggatt, Chloë Hart as Johnny Bevan, and Madeleine Jackson-Smith as Ewen Montagu. But don’t forget, each performer also plays multiple roles throughout the show, switching seamlessly between characters in a tightly choreographed ensemble format that has become one of the production’s defining features as it tells the story of one of the Second World War’s most extraordinary deception operations.

The current West End cast of Operation Mincemeat perform at London’s Fortune Theatre , with the latest company joining the production in mid-May this year. The Olivier Award-winning musical is famed for its signature fast-paced storytelling, multi-role performances and hilarious comedic moments.

What awards has Operation Mincemeat won?

Operation Mincemeat has become one of the most celebrated British musicals of recent years, earning widespread critical acclaim across both its West End and Broadway runs.

The production has won major industry awards including the Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 2024, as well as recognition across the WhatsOnStage Awards and Off-West End Awards. It has also achieved international success on Broadway, where it received Tony Award recognition.

In total, the musical has received dozens of major nominations and wins, establishing it as one of the most successful British musicals of its generation.

What awards has Jak Malone won?

Jak Malone has received some of the most significant individual recognition from the production, with acclaim spanning both London and Broadway. His performance as Hester Leggatt has been widely praised, earning him the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. He also went on to win the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for the Broadway production.

Alongside these wins, he has also received major honours including the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performance, alongside additional nominations across major UK and US theatre awards.

How many five-star reviews has Operation Mincemeat received?

Since its West End transfer, Operation Mincemeat has received over 110 five-star reviews, making it one of the most critically acclaimed musicals currently running in London.

The show has been widely praised for its inventive storytelling, tight ensemble performances, and ability to balance humour with historical detail, earning it a reputation as one of the best-reviewed productions in the West End.

Is Operation Mincemeat a true story?

Yes — Operation Mincemeat is based on a true story. It recounts a highly successful British Second World War deception operation designed to mislead Nazi Germany about the Allies’ invasion plans. The operation involved planting falsified documents on a dead body so that it would be discovered and believed by German intelligence.

The deception suggested that the Allies were preparing to invade Greece and Sardinia, when their real target was Sicily. This strategic misinformation played a key role in diverting German forces and contributed to the success of the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943.

When did Operation Mincemeat open in the West End?

Operation Mincemeat officially opened at London’s Fortune Theatre in May 2023, following previews that began on 29 March 2023. Since opening, the production has extended multiple times due to strong demand and continues to play to enthusiastic audiences in the West End while also maintaining its international presence.

Who are the characters in Operation Mincemeat?

Some of the characters in Operation Mincemeat are based on real historical figures involved in one of the most famous deception operations of the Second World War, alongside fictionalised interpretations that help drive the narrative.

In the show, Ewen Montagu is one of the key planners behind the operation, working within British intelligence to devise the elaborate deception strategy at the heart of the story. Charles Cholmondeley is his colleague and fellow intelligence officer, equally instrumental in developing the plan.

Jean Leslie works within MI5 and becomes involved in the operation’s execution, while Hester Leggatt represents a senior administrative figure whose perspective helps frame the bureaucratic world surrounding the mission. Johnny Bevan is another senior intelligence figure, contributing to the wider strategic oversight of wartime deception efforts.

Together, these characters form the core structure of the story, with the ensemble cast moving between multiple roles to bring the full operation and its supporting figures to life.

Book your tickets to Operation Mincemeat today.