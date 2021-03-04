Musical Bring It On to open at London’s Southbank Centre this Christmas! Mar 4, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Tony-nominated musical Bring It On has been announced to be opening at Southbank Centre in London. Based on the popular teen film of the same name and with a score from Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical is set to be a must-see! London tickets for Bring It On will go on sale on Friday 5 March 2021 and will open in London this Christmas.

Bring It On Musical to open at London's Southbank Centre this Christmas!

Bring It On is set to open in London in December!

The Bring It On musical has announced a 7-week run at the Southbank Centre in Central London this Christmas. The musical will open on 8 December 2021 and will run until 22 January 2022. Bring It On tickets will go on sale Friday 5 March for its London run.

What is Bring It On about?

Bring It On Musical is based on the Noughties film of the same name starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union. The film is an American teen comedy that follows a high school student who has just been made captain of her school cheerleading squad with the aim of leading them to their sixth consecutive national title. The smash-hit Broadway musical is loosely based on the film and is set to be a back-flipping success here in the UK too!

Bring It On London Cast and Creative Team

Amber Davies and Louis Smith are set to star in the Bring It On Musical later this year. Amber Davies will play the lead role of Campbell and most recently played the role of Judy Bernly in 9 to 5 The Musical at London’s Savoy Theatre and on the UK Tour. Louis Smith will play the role of Cameron and as well as being a medal-winning Olympian and celebrate gymnast, Smith has taken to the stage in Rip It Up both on tour and in the West End. Further casting is to be announced.

Bring It On Musical has music and lyrics from Hamilton’s award-winning composer, lyricist and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda. There is also music from Tom Kitt and lyrics from Amanda Green. There is a book by Jeff Whitty and this production will be directed by Guy Unsworth. There will be lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, set design by Libby Watson and costume design by Susan Kulkarni. The production has choreography by Fabian Aloise, acrobatic direction by Danny MacDonald, as well as musical supervision by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Sarah Burrell and voice and dialect by Aundrea Fudge.

2021 London Bring It On Musical tickets go on sale 5 March!

It’s All Happening! Bring It On Musical is opening at London’s Southbank Centre in December and tickets for Bring It On go on sale this Friday 5 March. Be sure to book your tickets and ensure One Perfect Moment this year!