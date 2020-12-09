Menu
Musicals Bring It On

Bring It On Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

Bring It On

Love Island's Amber Davies gets ready to bring it in London this Christmas!

Important information

Child policy
Suitable for ages 10+
Running time
2hr 30min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
9 December 2020 - 10 January 2021
Access
The performance on Friday, 11 December at 7.30pm will be British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). The performance on Tuesday, 22 December at 2.30pm is a Relaxed Performance.

Next Available Performances of Bring It On

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021

Bring It On news

Bring It On UK tour postponed to 2021, Southbank Centre run in December could be next 27/5/2020, 11.25am
Southbank Centre could be closed until spring 2021 without government intervention 26/5/2020, 6pm
Bring It On musical tickets now on sale for London run 12/3/2020, 10am
Bring It On The Musical announces London run and full cast! 5/3/2020, 1.25pm

Tags:

MusicalComedyChristmasPremiereClassicsTop ShowsHot TicketsAmerican ClassicStar PowerLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightMatinee TuesdaysMatinee FridaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

We use cookies