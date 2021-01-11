Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Musicals you can watch online

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Another lockdown strikes and once again the lights have been turned out. The thirst for theatre magic is, of course, higher than ever. It provides a much-needed escape from the world; that is needed now more than ever. Thankfully, musicals are now available online so you can get your fix whilst you wait for the curtains to rise.

    Musicals you can watch online
    Musicals you can stream on Netflix and Disney+

    Musicals you can stream on Netflix

    If you have a Netflix subscription, here are the musicals that you can stream:

    • Annie (1982)
    • Annie (2014)
    • The Blues Brothers
    • Burlesque
    • Dreamgirls
    • Funny Girl
    • Grease (Live)
    • Jesus Christ Superstar
    • La La Land
    • La Bohème
    • Pitch Perfect (1, 2 & 3)
    • The Prince of Egypt
    • The Prom
    • West Side Story
    • Wild Rose

    Musicals you can stream on Disney+

    If you have Disney+ subscription, here are the musicals that you can stream:

    • Aladdin
    • Beauty and the Beast
    • Bedknobs and Broomsticks
    • Disney’s Annie
    • Frozen (1 & 2)
    • Hamilton
    • Hello Dolly
    • High School Musical (1, 2 & 3)
    • Into The Woods
    • The Lion King
    • The Little Mermaid
    • Mary Poppins
    • Mary Poppins Returns
    • Moana
    • Mulan
    • Newsies
    • Oliver & Company
    • Pocahontas
    • The Princess and the Frog
    • Sister Act (1 & 2)
    • The Sound of Music
    • Tangled

     

    Happy streaming until theatreland lights up once again and we can take our seat in the auditorium. If you can’t wait for your theatre fix, you can begin planning by booking your tickets or booking vouchers for when your favourite show returns.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Mean Girls will not return to the Broadway stage after coronavirus

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Based on the modern classic film that starred Lindsay Lohan in her prime, Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical will... Read more

    Witness for the Prosecution sets date for re-opening at London's County Hall this May

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    After a long recess, the court will be back in session this May and you've just been subpoenaed! Don't miss t... Read more

    Lashana Lynch reportedly cast as Miss Honey in upcoming Matilda musical film

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    British actress Lashana Lynch, who is perhaps best known for her portrayal of fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Cap... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies