Musicals you can watch online Jan 11, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Another lockdown strikes and once again the lights have been turned out. The thirst for theatre magic is, of course, higher than ever. It provides a much-needed escape from the world; that is needed now more than ever. Thankfully, musicals are now available online so you can get your fix whilst you wait for the curtains to rise.

Musicals you can stream on Netflix and Disney+

Musicals you can stream on Netflix

If you have a Netflix subscription, here are the musicals that you can stream:

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

The Blues Brothers

Burlesque

Dreamgirls

Funny Girl

Grease (Live)

Jesus Christ Superstar

La La Land

La Bohème

Pitch Perfect (1, 2 & 3)

The Prince of Egypt

The Prom

West Side Story

Wild Rose

Musicals you can stream on Disney+

If you have Disney+ subscription, here are the musicals that you can stream:

Aladdin

Beauty and the Beast

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Disney’s Annie

Frozen (1 & 2)

Hamilton

Hello Dolly

High School Musical (1, 2 & 3)

Into The Woods

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins Returns

Moana

Mulan

Newsies

Oliver & Company

Pocahontas

The Princess and the Frog

Sister Act (1 & 2)

The Sound of Music

Tangled

Happy streaming until theatreland lights up once again and we can take our seat in the auditorium. If you can’t wait for your theatre fix, you can begin planning by booking your tickets or booking vouchers for when your favourite show returns.