Musicals you can watch online
Another lockdown strikes and once again the lights have been turned out. The thirst for theatre magic is, of course, higher than ever. It provides a much-needed escape from the world; that is needed now more than ever. Thankfully, musicals are now available online so you can get your fix whilst you wait for the curtains to rise.
Musicals you can stream on Netflix
If you have a Netflix subscription, here are the musicals that you can stream:
- Annie (1982)
- Annie (2014)
- The Blues Brothers
- Burlesque
- Dreamgirls
- Funny Girl
- Grease (Live)
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- La La Land
- La Bohème
- Pitch Perfect (1, 2 & 3)
- The Prince of Egypt
- The Prom
- West Side Story
- Wild Rose
Musicals you can stream on Disney+
If you have Disney+ subscription, here are the musicals that you can stream:
- Aladdin
- Beauty and the Beast
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks
- Disney’s Annie
- Frozen (1 & 2)
- Hamilton
- Hello Dolly
- High School Musical (1, 2 & 3)
- Into The Woods
- The Lion King
- The Little Mermaid
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Mulan
- Newsies
- Oliver & Company
- Pocahontas
- The Princess and the Frog
- Sister Act (1 & 2)
- The Sound of Music
- Tangled
Happy streaming until theatreland lights up once again and we can take our seat in the auditorium. If you can’t wait for your theatre fix, you can begin planning by booking your tickets or booking vouchers for when your favourite show returns.