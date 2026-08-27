Nanny McPhee Musical Set for London World Premiere in 2027

The new musical will have its world premiere in London in summer 2027, with casting and venue details still to be announced.

has written the book and co-written the lyrics with composer

A new musical adaptation of Nanny McPhee will receive its world premiere in London in summer 2027, bringing the beloved magical nanny to the stage for the first time.

Based on the Nanny McPhee films and the Nurse Matilda character created by Christianna Brand and Edward Ardizzone, the production follows the mysterious nanny as she arrives at the Brown family home. Faced with a group of unruly children, a desperate father, a baby and an out-of-control donkey, she uses magic and unconventional methods to restore order.

Emma Thompson, who wrote and starred in the original 2005 film and its 2010 sequel, has written the book for the musical and co-written its lyrics with Gary Clark, who has also composed the music. Clark previously wrote the music for the stage and film adaptations of Sing Street.

The production will be directed by Katy Rudd, with Rob Howell responsible for set and costume design and Ellen Kane as choreographer. The wider creative team includes illusions designer Chris Fisher, puppetry designer Samuel Wyer and projections designer Andrzej Goulding.

Further details, including the theatre, performance dates and casting, will be announced in due course, with auditions expected to begin later this year.

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