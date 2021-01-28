Menu
    New Disney+ drop to include Moulin Rouge, Waitress and more!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The streaming service Disney+ that has been a huge go-to during lockdowns and even more so since the release of the recorded Hamilton film. Disney Plus has just announced that next month it will be adding hundreds of films and tv series as part of the ‘Star’ brand.

    Waitress, Moulin Rouge and more coming to Disney Plus!

    Disney has just announced that a major drop is happening next month as part of its ‘Star’ brand. The new release coming to its streaming service Disney+ will include over 270 films and 75 tv series. Included will be many stagey related films, from Moulin Rouge to Romeo and Juliet. There will be films that have been adapted into stage shows and vice versa. The new releases will be available from 23 February 2021.

    What new theatre-related films are coming to Disney+?

    Buckle up because lockdown is about to get a whole load more stagey! Numerous films are being added to Disney Plus’ repertoire which already includes many films that serve as a good fix for theatre fans.

    Many of the films that will be added have been adapted for the stage, including Moulin Rouge which is set to come to the West End at the end of the year, Pretty Woman which is new to the West End, and 9 to 5, which the musical adaptation finished its run at London’s Savoy Theatre last year. Also included is the original film version Waitress!

    More theatre fan favourites that are coming to Disney+ include Baz Lurhmann’s film version of Romeo & Juliet, The Ladykillers, Evita, and more!

