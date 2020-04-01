Menu
Musicals Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman Tickets at the Piccadilly Theatre, London

Pretty Woman

Broadway's hit Pretty Woman musical now running at the West End's Piccadilly Theatre with Aimie Atkinson!

78 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Recommended for ages 12+. Children under 5 years and babes in arms will not be admitted.
Running time
2hr 10min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
13 February 2020 - 27 March 2021
Content
Suitable for ages 12+. Show contains some moderate sexual references.

Pretty Woman Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (78 customer reviews)

Lynne Plunkett

1 April

Excellent x

Kelly Hustwait

21 March

Very disappointing to pay £98 for 2 tickets and not be able to see the whole stage, missed alot of the stage productions. Nothing was made aware when booking the tickets. Brought them for a present for my mothers birthday, and was left apologising for not being able to see all the show due to restrictions.

Who appears in Pretty Woman

Jennie Scott

Aimie Atkinson

Vivian Ward

Brandon Bishop

Alex Hammond
Darren Bell

Antony Hewitt
John Clark

Ben Darcy
Miedpe

Daniel De Bourg
Samuel Black

Kimberly Blake
Bayjou Photography

Oliver Brenin
Joseph Sinclair

Danny Mac
Yellowbelly Photography

Neil McDermott
Faye Thomas

Rachael Wooding
Leigh Lothian

Joanna Woodward
London.Prettywomanthemusical.com

Katie Bradley
Simon Annand

Mark Holden
Jemma Alexander
Michael Carlo

Damon Gould
Nick James

Bob Harms
Adam Bayjou

Alex Charles

Pretty Woman news

Pretty Woman actress Aimie Atkinson raises £10,421 for Save the Children with 24hr concert 1/6/2020, 10.25am
Aimie Atkinson to perform 24-hour musical marathon on Insta-live for Save the Children 28/5/2020, 2.55pm
FAQ: Everything you need to know about the Pretty Woman musical in London 1/4/2020, 3.10pm
London Theatre Review: Pretty Woman 5/3/2020, 12am

Tags:

