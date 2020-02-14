New Loco Chanelle and Miss Hedge announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie Feb 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels English comedians Rufus Hound (RSC's The Provoked Wife) and Katy Brand (Katy Brand's Big Ass Show on ITV2) have been confirmed to join the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which continues to enthral London audiences at the Apollo Theatre. The hit West End musical is currently booking until 29 August in an open-ended run.

Get loco with Rufus Hound and the 'Brand' spankin' new Miss Hedge this March!

Rufus Hound and Katy Brand to join West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Rufus Hound will replace Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 16 March to 30 May 2020 whilst Katy Brand will replace Preeya Kalidas in the role of Miss Hedge from 3 March to 20 June 2020, it has been announced.

Hound's stage credits include David Walliam's The Boy in the Dress, Royal Shakespeare Company's The Provoked Wife, The Wind in the Willows (Plymouth, Salford, Southampton, West End's London Palladium), Don Quixote and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, just to name a few. Brand was last involved with London theatre when her debut play 3Women starring Anita Dobson premiered in May 2018 at Trafalgar Studios 2.

Hound and Brand join the lead of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Noah Thomas, who took over the role of Jamie New from Layton Williams last month after the production held an open casting call. Also starring in the show are Hiba Elchikhe, Melissa Jacques, and Sejal Keshwala.

Layton Williams is currently playing Jamie in the UK Tour of ETAJ alongside Amy Ellen Richardson, George Sampson, Lara Denning, Shane Richie, and Shobna Gulati.

On joining the musical, Katy Brand said: "Joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a truly thrilling opportunity for me. If I could tell my teenage self that I would one day have the chance to perform in a huge hit show on the West End stage, that girl would pinch herself. Jamie gets to realise his dream every night, and now so do I!"

Rufus Hound also commented: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be going into the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie – a brilliant, brave and British smash hit. I have been waxing for the last year in anticipation and am currently so tucked I may as well be a Ken doll. Bring. It. On.''

Everybody's Talking About Jamie: from the Sheffield Crucible to the big screen

Based on the documentary about Jamie Campbell entitled Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie first opened in Sheffield in spring 2017 before transferring to the West End's Apollo Theatre later that same year. The London production has won several WhatsOnStage Awards to date, including the award for Best New Musical, and has also been nominated for five Olivier Awards.

A film version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be released in cinemas on 23 October 2020 and will star Max Harwood as Jamie New alongside Richard E Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanel, Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, and Shobna Gulati as Ray. The movie is directed by Jonathan Butterell and features a screenplay penned by Tom MacRae.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie recently celebrated its second birthday in London's West End and features a book and lyrics by Tom McRae, choreography by Kate Prince, direction by Butterell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Luke Halls, musical supervision by Theo Jamieson, musical direction by Richard Weeden, casting direction by Will Burton, and associate direction by George Richmond-Scott.

