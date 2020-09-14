Nimax annouces theatre reopenings! Sep 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach It has recently been announced that Nimax Theatres will be reopening the doors of its six West End venues beginning on 22 October. A special season of shows will open with social distancing and other measures in place comply with current government COVID-19 Secure guidelines.

What show is currently playing?

Nimax’s theatres will open in sequence with additional details of the season to be released over the next two weeks. While not open yet, it is confirmed that the special season will kick off with a limited run of Adam Kay: This is Going to Hurt set to play from 22 October to 8 November at London’s Apollo Theatre.

What safety measures are being taken?

The special season of shows will be opening under social distancing guidelines. Tickets will be sold in socially distanced ‘bubbles’ of varying numbers of seats, customers will be required to purchase the complete bubble of seats to avoid being seated with people from other households. Once theatre-goers arrive at the venue, they will be required to comply with COVID-19 secure guidelines. All audience and staff members will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Audience members will be required to have a temperature check upon entrance and are asked to follow the one-way traffic patterns and socially distancing at all times. Theatres will be thoroughly cleaned before each performance and will be disinfected regularly. All ticketing services will be contactless (e-ticketing or print at home tickets) and audience members are encouraged to pre-order interval drinks and snacks.

How are Nimax Theatres able to reopen?

Nimax has decided to open at reduced capacity. Though it is not possible to make a profit under these conditions it will allow the company to retain their staff, make a contribution to their costs and get theatres open again. Chief Executive Nica Burns has said reopening under these conditions will allow the company to: “retain Nimax’s highly skilled, experienced workforce and give work to some of the talented tapestry of freelancers onstage and backstage. We will also be able to support some of the many teams and businesses which together give our audiences a night to remember. Our theatre community cannot wait to get back to work safely.”

Will the old shows reopen?

Nimax have confirmed that The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre and, also from Mischief Theatre, Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre will reopen. The award-winning Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is also set to return to the Apollo Theatre. Nimax Theatres have confirmed that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will reopen to eager audiences once social distancing guidelines have been lifted and the Palace Theatre can reopen at full capacity.