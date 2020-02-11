Menu
Plays Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt
    Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt

    Backed by popular demand, Adam Kay brings his show This Is Going to Hurt London's West End.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 12 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 10min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    Monday, 10 February 2020 at 8pm

    Marmite428

    6 days ago

    The show started a little late, a lot of latecomers were allowed to walk in during the show.. I find this unacceptable to disturb people so many times. Also due to an incident in the audience the show was terminated early, this was unfortunate and clearly not a foreseeable event.. however, is it now possible to have either that date replaced with tickets for another date and or venue ? What we did see was funny and on point. He is a born entertainer.. I would have thought working with him would have been a very enjoyable experience..

    Natashia Nauckhoff

    6 days ago

    Adam Kay is amazing in this show!

    SAVE UP TO £28 ON TICKETS

    £48 now £20

    Valid on 10 February performance.

