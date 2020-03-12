Mischief Theatre presents Magic Goes Wrong, tickets now available!

Mischief Theatre are back in the West End with a year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre and they've just added another show to their list of much loved ' ...Goes Wrong' plays. Magic Goes Wrong tickets are now available for the second show of the Mischief Theatre Company's new residency at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. Magic Goes Wrong is the latest offering from the company that brought you the smashing West End hits The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, it will run at the Vaudeville Theatre after the closing of the first play of their residency, Groan Ups.

What is Magic Goes Wrong?

Magic Goes Wrong was written in association with famous magic duo Penn & Teller. Though the two will not be performing alongside the original Mischief Theatre Company in the show, they contributed ideas to the formation of the show and will be heavily involved in the rehearsal process. Magic meets mayhem as an unlucky group of magicians try to raise money at a charity event-- as the accidents mount so does their fundraising goal.

Who are Mischief Theatre Company?

Nearly a decade ago a group of LAMDA students began Mischief Theatre Company. The new company started to make its mark in the theatre world very quickly and before long had multiple West End shows running. Three years in a row their new shows were nominated for the Olivier Award for best new comedy and The Play That Goes Wrong came away with that award. The show is still running to delighted West End audiences and currently has a UK tour. Besides their many successes in London, Mischief Theatre Company shows have been staged in cities around the world and have met with international acclaim.

Mischief Theatre Company's triumphs have not been limited to the stage, they have also had two BBC One specials - an adaption of Peter Pan Goes Wrong and a broadcast of A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, which was enjoyed by over 4.5 million viewers. They have also announced a six-part television series for the BBC to be called The Goes Wrong Show, an adaptation of The Play That Goes Wrong.

