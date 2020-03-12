Menu
Plays Magic Goes Wrong

Magic Goes Wrong Tickets at the Vaudeville Theatre, London

Magic Goes Wrong

Mischief Theatre and Penn & Teller bring Magic Goes Wrong to the Vaudeville Theatre

Age restriction

12+

Child policy
This show is recommended for children aged 12+
Running time
2hr 30min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
14 December 2019 - 2 May 2021
Content
Children under 5 will not be admitted

Miss H M Tostevin

12 March

Brilliant show, very funny. Would highly recommend ??

Wanda de Poitiers

12 March

Thoroughly enjoyed the show. My husband and I laughed all the way through it. The audience participation was brilliant and all the characters were hilarious.

