(Photo Gallery): Be More Chill production photos released! Feb 17, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The hit Broadway musical opened in London last week and fans simply can't keep their cool when it comes to Be More Chill. The West End production team have released first-look photos of their new show and they're absolutely fire! 🔥 Check out all 30 production shots for Be More Chill at The Other Palace in our gallery below to catch a glimpse of cast members Millie O'Connell, Scott Folan, and more!

Production images of Be More Chill in London shot by © DeWynters.



FIRST LOOK: Be More Chill gets a London upgrade, and it's red-hot!

Be More Chill has been wowing London audiences for just less than a week now, but the hype continues to heat up with the release of first-look production images from the show's spectacular UK premiere. Having opened for previews last week on 12 February, the musical is set to hold its official press night tomorrow, 18 February 2020.

Who is starring in Be More Chill's original London cast?

The London Be More Chill musical stars Scott Folan (Mother of Him) and Blake Patrick Anderson (Closer to Heaven) in the lead roles of Jeremy Heere and Michael Mell respectively. The pair are joined by castmates Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Millie O'Connell as Chloe, Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Renée Lamb as Jenna, and Stewart Clarke as The Squip. The cast is completed by swings Eve Norris, Gabrial Hinchcliffe and Jon Tsouras.

Be More Chill London creative team

The West End transfer of Be More Chill is directed by Stephen Brackett and features UK casting by Will Burton, UK musical direction by Louisa Green, choreography by Chase Brock, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, musical supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, set design by Beowulf Boritt, and sound design by Ryan Rumery.

The musical also boasts a Tony-nominated score inked by Joe Iconis and a book penned by Joe Tracz and inspired by the Ned Vizzini novel of the same name.

Be More Chill: The critically acclaimed feel-good musical you didn't even know you needed!

The plot of Be More Chill centres on a teenage misfit who, out of desperation for becoming the popular boy in school and winning over the girl, takes a pill that implants into his brain The Squip: a computer who gives him tips on how to stay cool.

The musical became a cult sensation in both The States and across the pond, having amassed a huge following of over a million fans and record views online after it opened in New Jersey back in 2015. After a remarkable run off-Broadway at the Irene Diamond Stage, the show transferred to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre where it played a six-month run that ended on 11 August 2019. The West End production of Be More Chill is booking until 3 May 2020.

Be More Chill Other Palace tickets currently available from £42 and up!

Don't miss your chance to jump on the bandwagon and be the cool kid in the West End. Book your tickets for Be More Chill today to secure the best seats at The Other Palace in London at the best prices for the performance you wish to attend. Don't hesitate to listen to those 'voices in your head' and 'sync up' with this hit London production now whilst tickets are still available!