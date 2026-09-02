Pride London Tickets: Priority Onsale Now Open

Book now for performances from 12 November 2026 to 8 May 2027.

Get priority access for 48 hours and be among the first to choose your seats.

Following a completely sold-out run at the National Theatre, Pride the musical is transferring to the Bridge Theatre this November – and our 48-hour priority onsale is now open.

If you missed your chance to see Pride at the National Theatre, this is your opportunity to get ahead of the general onsale and secure your seats early for its highly anticipated Bridge Theatre run.

With priority access for 48 hours, you can be among the first to choose your seats before tickets become more widely available. Whether you’ve been waiting to see this acclaimed new musical or simply don’t want to miss out again, now is the time to book.

Running from 12 November 2026 to 8 May 2027, Pride brings its funny, moving and uplifting story of friendship, solidarity and community to the Bridge Theatre.

Get ahead of the crowd and secure your Pride tickets during the 48-hour priority onsale for first pick of the best seats.