Refurbishment works on Theatre Royal Drury Lane halted, Frozen still expected to open as planned

Renovation works on the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Gillian Lynne Theatre has ceased

Restoration works for both the Gillian Lynne Theatre and Theatre Royal Drury Lane have now ceased due to the COVID-10 pandemic, an LW Theatres spokesperson has confirmed.

The company issued a statement: "Construction on the restoration project at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane ceased today, apart from essential electrical safety work and security. Construction was also ceased at the Gillian Lynne Theatre."

The company later followed up on their statement, stating that the halt of reconstruction works was only temporary and should not have any effect on its two big shows premiering this autumn (the West End transfer of Disney's Frozen Broadway musical at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and the new Cinderella musical at the Gillian Lynne Theatre): "At this point, there is no indication that pausing our work on either theatre will impact on the current projects. Of course, this is a fast-changing situation that we continue to monitor all the time."

Renovation plans for the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Gillian Lynne Theatre

Work on the Drury Lane began back in January 2019 following the closing of West End musical 42nd Street. It is set to provide a choice for show producers to use an in-the-round configuration or a proscenium arch for their performances. The venue is also meant to get an upgrade in access facilities, including a new street-level entrance, new accessible toilets, and ramps to the Stalls. A new passenger lift with a capacity for 16 persons is also to be installed that reaches every storey of the theatre. Attendees can also look forward to 20 new cubicles in the female bathrooms.

The Gillian Lynne Theatre is also still expected to undergo an internal upgrade with more toilets and an overhaul of the auditorium and front of house.

