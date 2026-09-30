Review Roundup: What Are the Critics Saying About The Standard of Living at Theatre Royal Haymarket?
Published on 30 September 2026
Summary
- Reviews are in for The Standard of Living, now playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.
- Rory Kinnear stars as economist John Maynard Keynes alongside Royal Ballet Principal Natalia Osipova in her West End debut.
- Discover what the critics have to say about James Graham’s latesty play.
The Standard of Living has arrived in London for a strictly limited season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Written by three-time Olivier Award winner James Graham and directed by Nicholas Hytner, the world premiere explores the life, loves and ideas of economist John Maynard Keynes against a backdrop of political and economic upheaval. With Rory Kinnear and Natalia Osipova leading the cast, what have the critics made of this ambitious new play?
What is The Standard of Living about?
The Standard of Living follows John Maynard Keynes (Rory Kinnear), the influential economist whose ideas helped shape Britain’s financial system in the aftermath of the First World War. Moving between the world of Whitehall and the artistic circles of the Bloomsbury Group, Keynes finds himself questioning what really makes a life worth living.
His relationship with Lydia Lopokova (Natalia Osipova), the celebrated Russian ballerina, becomes central to both his personal and professional life. As financial markets collapse and the established order begins to shift, Keynes must reckon with questions of wealth, power, art, love and what society should truly value.
Written by James Graham, The Standard of Living brings together politics, economics, art and movement in a sweeping exploration of one of the twentieth century’s most influential thinkers.
What are the critics saying about The Standard of Living?
⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Rory Kinnear is superb in this must-see play about John Maynard Keynes." - Daily Telegraph
⭐⭐⭐ “Almost certainly the most enjoyable play about an economist ever written…Kinnear is a delight as radical economist James Maynard Keynes.” - Time Out
⭐⭐⭐ “There is much to enjoy here and not a moment to be bored.” - BroadwayWorld
How to book tickets to The Standard of Living
Tickets for The Standard of Living at the Theatre Royal Haymarket are on sale now. Don't miss Rory Kinnear and Natalia Osipova in James Graham’s world premiere, playing for a strictly limited season until 12 December 2026.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.