Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins will star in the UK premiere of The Notebook – A New Musical, bringing Nicholas Sparks’ beloved love story to the West End.

The Tony, BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning Lindsay will play Older Noah, alongside Tony Award-winning actress Pinkins as Older Allie. The musical follows the relationship between Noah and Allie across three stages of their lives, exploring a love that endures through the years.

Based on Sparks’ best-selling novel and the hit 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the musical previously ran on Broadway in 2024.

Who is playing Older Noah and Allie?

Robert Lindsay will take on the role of Older Noah. His extensive stage and screen credits include Me and My Girl, Oliver! and the television sitcom My Family. He has won Olivier, Tony and BAFTA Awards throughout his career.

Tonya Pinkins will play Older Allie. A Tony Award winner for Jelly’s Last Jam, Pinkins returns to the London stage almost 20 years after appearing in the National Theatre's 2006 production of Caroline, or Change, for which she received an Olivier Award nomination.