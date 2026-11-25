Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins to star in The Notebook in the West End
Published on 25 November 2026
Summary
- Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins will lead the UK premiere of The Notebook
- The pair will play Older Noah and Older Allie in the romantic musical
- The production begins performances at the Judi Dench Theatre in March 2027
Robert Lindsay and Tonya Pinkins will star in the UK premiere of The Notebook – A New Musical, bringing Nicholas Sparks’ beloved love story to the West End.
The Tony, BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning Lindsay will play Older Noah, alongside Tony Award-winning actress Pinkins as Older Allie. The musical follows the relationship between Noah and Allie across three stages of their lives, exploring a love that endures through the years.
Based on Sparks’ best-selling novel and the hit 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the musical previously ran on Broadway in 2024.
Who is playing Older Noah and Allie?
Robert Lindsay will take on the role of Older Noah. His extensive stage and screen credits include Me and My Girl, Oliver! and the television sitcom My Family. He has won Olivier, Tony and BAFTA Awards throughout his career.
Tonya Pinkins will play Older Allie. A Tony Award winner for Jelly’s Last Jam, Pinkins returns to the London stage almost 20 years after appearing in the National Theatre's 2006 production of Caroline, or Change, for which she received an Olivier Award nomination.
Who is playing Younger Noah and Allie?
Casting for the younger versions of Noah and Allie, who feature at earlier stages of the couple's relationship, is yet to be announced. Further casting details are expected in due course.
When is The Notebook coming to London?
The Notebook begins previews on 10 March 2027, with an opening night on 13 April. Performances will run until 11 December 2027 at the Judi Dench Theatre, currently known as the Shaftesbury Theatre ahead of its renaming in February 2027.
What did the cast say about joining The Notebook?
Lindsay said: "It's such a joy to be bringing The Notebook to the stage. It's a story that has touched so many people through the book and the film, with its timeless exploration of love and the extraordinary connections we make in life. I'm really looking forward to playing Older Noah and to be working with Tonya, an exceptional actress whose work I greatly admire."
Pinkins said: “This production of The Notebook felt like the perfect opportunity to return to the London stage after almost 20 years. Older Allie is a fascinating character to play, and I love her sense of self and the way it shapes her life and choices. Working alongside Robert, who is such a wonderful actor, makes the experience all the more special. I can’t wait to bring this story to the stage.”
Who is behind The Notebook musical?
The musical features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. Michael Greif and Schele Williams direct, with choreography by Katie Spelman. The production is presented by Kevin McCollum, Kurt Deutsch and Jamie Wilson Productions.
Book your tickets to The Notebook - A New Musical* *today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I started working in the West End theatre industry in 2012 and have over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.