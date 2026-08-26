Rupert Grint to Play Ron Weasley on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Rupert Grint is set to play Ron Weasley on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, stepping into the role that made him famous on screen.

The actor will join the New York production for a 17-week run from February 2027, following fellow Harry Potter film star Tom Felton, who is currently playing Draco Malfoy on Broadway. Felton will continue in the role until January.

“Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can’t wait to meet him again in this stage of life,” Grint said in a statement. “There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron’s shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life is truly exciting.”

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said that his return “creates a powerful bridge between the story audiences first fell in love with and the story of family, legacy and the passage of time that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child carries forward”.

First staged in London in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has since sold more than 14 million tickets worldwide, with the Broadway production becoming a major hit.