Sadler's Wells announces free "Digital Stage" screening of dance performances and workshops Mar 27, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Sadler's Wells invites theatre fans online to view full-length dance performances and workshops free of charge. The programme entitled "Sadler's Wells Facebook Premieres" will begin tonight (Friday, 27 March 2020) with Deluxe by BalletBoyz as part of #WorldTheatreDay.

Sadler's Wells Digital Stage: Facebook Premieres

Sadler's Wells proudly presents a full programme of feature-length dance performances and workshops, available to stream for free on Facebook. The aim is to keep theatre fans entertained whilst in quarantine around the world and stay connected through dance.

The programme will kick off tonight (27 March) with Deluxe by BalletBoyz at 7.30pm GMT - which is precisely when the work was due to be performed at the venue. The performance will be made available to watch on the Sadler's Wells Facebook page for up to 7 days as part of the weekly series of Sadler's Wells Facebook Premieres.

Other Facebook Premieres fans can look forward to include an updated version of Wilkie Branson's TOM, a dance for camera installation that would have been included in Sadler's Wells April Digital Edition, and balletLORENT's fantastic family-friendly production of Rumpelstiltskin.

The theatre will also present a series of online dance workshops that have been created especially for families with young children and over 60s.

Further details about the Digital Stage programme are expected to be announced soon.