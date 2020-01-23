Samuel Bailey's Shook play to transfer to Trafalgar Studios Jan 23, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 25, 2020) It has been confirmed that Shook will transfer to the West End this Spring after receiving its world premiere at the Southwark Playhouse last year. Papatango Prize-winning play by Samuel Bailey will run at Trafalgar Studios 2 for a strictly limited season from 8 April until 9 May 2020. Tickets for Shook The Play are on sale now.

After a successful world premiere at London's Southwark Playhouse that earned the 2019 Papatango New Writing Prize and seven Off West End Stage Award nominations, Shook is set to make its way to London's West End for a strictly limited, one-month run at Trafalgar Studios.

What is Shook The Play about?

Set in a young offender's institution, three inmates, who also just so happen to be young fathers, are signed up for a class that is meant to teach them how to be good parents. As they learn how to burp a baby and change its nappy, they face their own childhoods head-on and wonder whether their incarcerations will affect their abilities to be good dads, regardless of whether they attend the Daddy 101 class or not.

Shook The Play is a darkly comic yet touching and bone-chilling story that has a lot to say. You'll be left to process this thought-provoking piece long after the curtain falls.

Who is starring in Shook at Trafalgar Studios?

It has been confirmed that the entire original London cast of Shook from the Southwark Playhouse production will reprise their roles for the new West End run. The play stars Josh Finan (Macbeth, RSC; Hellboy) as Cain, Josef Davies (Bent - Queer Theatre, Junkyard, Uncle Vanya) as Jonjo, Ivan Oyik (3 Winters, All My Sons) as Riyad, and Andrea Hall as Grace.

Shook West End creative team

Shook is directed by George Turvey and features costume and set design by Jasmine Swan, sound design by Richard Hammarton, and lighting design by Johanna Town.

Shook Trafalgar Studios play tickets on sale now from £24!

Don't miss the award-winning production that has got all the critics talking. Running at the West End's Trafalgar Studios 2 for a limited time only, Shook is sure to be a knockout. Book your Shook tickets early to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last!