Uncle Vanya returns to the West End in 2020!

Anton Chekhov's tragicomic masterpiece has been adapted by Girl from the North Country creator Conor McPherson. Toby Jones and Richard Armitage on stage in Uncle Vanya at London's Harold Pinter Theatre.

Anton Chekhov’s classic play Uncle Vanya

Uncle Vanya premiered at the Moscow Art Theatre in 1899. After 120 years the show is still widely performed and considered one of Chekhov’s greatest works. The story focuses on a family who, though generally separated by distance, come together at the country estate managed by the titular Uncle Vanya. When the owner of the estate, Vanya’s brother-in-law comes to the estate with his much younger wife in tow things in the insular rural community begin to change.

This tragicomic masterpiece of dashed dreams shows Vanya struggle with his self-identity and the reality of his situation in life. Yelena deals with unwanted attention from multiple quarters while also dealing with the fact that her marriage has soured. Sonya must come to grips with her thwarted and eternal love for the local doctor Astrov when it becomes clear that he is smitten with her newly arrived stepmother.

Cast and creatives of Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter

Over its 120 year history of being performed, Uncle Vanya has been produced countless times across the globe. The 1992 West End revival earned an Olivier Award nomination while the 2003 revival took home an Olivier Award for Best Revival. The show has seen many incredible actors in the title role over the years, including Michael Redgrave, Peter O'Toole, Cate Blanchett, Peter Dinklage, Antony Sher, Ian McKellen, and Laurence Olivier.

The cast of the 2020 London production of Uncle Vanya is set to be a star-studded affair. The show is announced to be led by Toby Jones and Richard Armitage. The show has been adapted by Conor McPherson and is set to be directed by Ian Rickson.

Toby Jones, who will star as the title character Vanya, is a prolific actor across multiple disciplines and genres. His film work includes roles in the Captain America Films, the Hunger Games films and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.

He has done voice work in the Harry Potter franchise, Christopher Robin and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. His television credits are numerous and include a BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution, Doctor Who, and Sherlock. His performances as Alfred Hitchcock in The Girl earned him much recognition along with Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. His performance as Lance Stater in Detectorists would earn him a BAFTA Award. Jones is also a stage actor of note, earning an Olivier Award for his role in Kenneth Branagh’s production of The Play What I Wrote. His most recent appearance on the West End stage was in the 2018 revival of Harold Pinter's The Birthday Party as part of the Pinter at the Pinter season.

Richard Armitage who is also a prolific stage and screen actor will star alongside Jones as Astrov. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit, a role which earned him a 2015 Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film. In addition to this and many others, the actor has also appeared in Alice Through the Looking Glass and Ocean’s 8. His notable television appearances include roles in North & South, Robin Hood and an award-winning role in American smash-hit Hannibal. The actor has done much work with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He has starrred in Shakespeare classics like Hamlet and Macbeth and received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the 2014 production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible at the Old Vic Theatre.

Further casting for Uncle Vanya has also recently been announced. Starring alongside Armitage and Jones will be Aimee Lou Wood as Sonya, Anna Calder-Marshall as Nana, Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones; Girl from the North Country; Translations) as Professor Serebryakov, Dearbhla Molloy (The Ferryman) as Grandamaman, Peter Wight as Telegin, and Rosalind Eleazar (The Starry Messenger) as Yelena.

The show has been adapted by award-winning writer and director Conor McPherson, the creator of Girl From the North Country. Uncle Vanya is directed by Olivier Award nominee Ian Rickson who most recently directed Rosmersholm which starred Hayley Atwell, Tom Burke and Giles Terera. The new Uncle Vanya play features lighting design by Bruno Poet, design by Rae Smith, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Ian Dickinson, and casting direction by Amy Ball CDG.

Affordable Uncle Vanya tickets available now!

This new adaptation by Conor McPherson is sure to breath new life into Anton Chekhov's classic drama. The stellar cast and director come together to make certain that this show will be one of the hottest tickets on the West End in 2020.