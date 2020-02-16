Menu
Plays Uncle Vanya
    Uncle Vanya Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    Uncle Vanya

    New adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya to star Toby Jones and Richard Armitage.

    142 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    16+

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes (including the interval)
    Performance dates
    14 January 2020 - 2 May 2020
    Content
    This productions contains gunshots, loud noises, haze and real herbal cigarettes.
    Special notice
    Uncle Vanya Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (142 customer reviews)

    John Sprigge

    35 hours ago

    A Chekov play about a family in Russia, in which a young woman loves a man, who loves another woman, who yearns for him too, but she is married already to another man who is in love with himself, and Uncle Vanya looks on. It should send you to sleep, but it does not. Chekov holds your attention until the end. It is beautifully acted and the scenery is excellent.

    Peter Russell

    38 hours ago

    An intelligent reworking of a Chekhov classic, highly entertaining and thought provoking delivered by a superb cast.

    Next Available Performances of Uncle Vanya

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    Uncle Vanya news

    First Look: New Uncle Vanya production shots of Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, and more 17/1/2020, 3.35pm
    In case you missed it: Uncle Vanya in rehearsals for West End run 8/1/2020, 3.20pm
    Further casting announced for new Uncle Vanya production at The Pinter 18/10/2019, 11.20am
    New production of Uncle Vanya starring Toby Jones and Richard Armitage to run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in January 2020 26/9/2019, 9am

    Tags:

    PlayClassicsHot TicketsDramaCritic's ChoiceLimited RunAmazon Theatre Ticket Deals

