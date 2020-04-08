Shook transfers to Trafalgar Studios, tickets available now!

Do not miss your chance to catch Samuel Bailey’s 2019 Papatango New Writing Prize award-winning play, Shook. This incredible play is currently nominated for 7 OffWestEnd Awards and transfers to Trafalgar Studios 2 for a limited 1-month run this spring. Be sure you book your tickets to Shook early to secure the best possible seats at the best possible prices.

Samuel Bailey’s Shook tickets available now!

After a critically acclaimed 1-month run at the Southwark Playhouse, shook transfers to London’s Trafalgar Studios 2. This award-winning play takes place in a young offender’s institution. Three inmates, all young fathers, are enrolled in a class meant to prepare them to be good fathers on the outside. While the young men learn to change nappies and burp babies they come to terms with their own childhoods and the likely impact their incarcerations will have on their own abilities to parent, regardless of the classes they take.

Bailey’s award-winning debut play is darkly funny, touching and thought-provoking with plenty to say. Do not miss your chance to catch this stunning debut play as it comes to London’s Trafalgar Studios.

Cast and Creatives of Shook

The cast of the previous run of Shook saw the actors lauded for their performances. It has offically been confirmed that the entire original cast from the Southwark Theatre run will be reprising their roles for the Trafalgar Studios transfer.

Shook will feature Josef Davies as Jonjo, Josh Finan as Cain and Ivan Oyik as Riyad, the three young fathers in the young offender’s facility. They were joined by Andrea Hall as their teacher Grace. The production is directed by George Turvey, artistic director of PapaTango Theatre Company. The show will be designed by Jasmine Swan with lighting and sound by Johanna Town and Richard Hammarton, respectively.

Tickets for Shook available for 1-month Trafalgar Studios run!

Do not miss your chance to catch Samuel Bailey’s award-winning show Shook. This production comes to Trafalgar Studios for 1-month only. Book tickets now to guarantee your seats to this darkly humourous and moving new play.