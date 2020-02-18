Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel extend West End Waitress run Feb 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali If you’ve been fortunate enough to witness the spectacle that is Waitress composer Sara Bareilles along with Gavin Creel in the lead roles of Jenna Hunterson and Dr Pomatter, respectively, then you know what a treat to the West End they are. Don’t worry if you haven’t got the chance to see them, or if you’re desperately wanting to see them again, as they have just extended their West End run by two weeks! Book your Waitress tickets now to see the iconic pair perform at London's Adelphi Theatre until 21 March 2020.

Waitress music and lyrics writer, the incredible Grammy Award-winning Sara Bareilles, who we are fortunate enough to have as our very own West End Waitress Jenna Hunterson. Originally appearing opposite the phenomenal Olivier Award-winning Gavin Creel over on Broadway, the pair have been stealing the hearts of London theatregoers in Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre. Today’s fantastic news announces that Bareilles and Creel will be extending their run by two weeks, seeing their performances now come to an end on 21 March. Get booking your Waitress tickets whilst you can – these two are unmissable!

The current London Waitress cast

Sara Bareilles stars as Jenna Hunterson opposite Gavin Creel as Dr Pomatter until 21 March. Marisha Wallace is starring once again as Becky, before she begins performances in Hairspray at the London Coliseum on 23 April as Motormouth. The cast also features Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Joel Montague as Ogie, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma. The cast is completed by the ensemble which features Piers Bate, Monique Ashe-Palmer, Ben Morris, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Laura Selwood, Matthew Roland, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder and Mark Willshire.

About the Broadway and West End hit Waitress

Waitress set itself apart before even opening by having the first all-female-led creative team which includes a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Dianne Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and, of course, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. Waitress is based on the film of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly. The show opened on Broadway at the Brook Atkinson Theatre in April 2016 and opened in the West End (in previews) on 8 February 2019.

Waitress tickets starring Sara Bareilles are still available!

The West End has been granted an extra two weeks to catch Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel in Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre, so be sure to make the most of this fantastic opportunity. Also, don’t forget that Bareilles and Creel will be hosting cast karaoke on 24 February; giving you the chance to sing with them on stage!

🎫 Book your Waitress tickets here.