Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel to host next London Waitress karaoke Feb 3, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel recently took over the lead roles of Jenna and Dr Pomatter in the West End Waitress production for a limited 6-weeks only! Of course, everyone has been eager to get their hands-on Waitress tickets for the chance to see Bareilles and Creel reprise their roles from the Broadway production and now the demand increases further! The pair will be hosting the next cast album karaoke night on 24 February.

Cast album karaoke is a simple and yet super fun concept! If you want to attend karaoke, all you have to do is book Waitress tickets as you usually would, this time for 24 February, and go to see the show. Before the show and at interval, there will be Front of House staff with a sign-up sheet, so if you want the chance to sing Waitress songs on a West End stage, this is your chance! Then after the show, simply stay in your seat for the post-show fun. Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel will be hosting karaoke and you just might get to sing with them!

London Waitress cast

The current cast is led by Sara Bareilles as the lead character Jenna Hunterson. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for Waitress and has starred as Jenna over in New York for the Broadway production. She starred alongside Gavin Creel as Dr Pomatter who is also reprising his role here in London. The pair will be performing until 7 March 2020 and hosting cast album karaoke on 24 February.

Also starring in Waitress is Marisha Wallace as Becky, who recently returned to the musical for a limited time before she begins performances in Hairspray at the London Coliseum as Motormouth Maybelle. There is also Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Joel Montague as Ogie, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma.

The cast is complete with ensemble which features Piers Bate, Monique Ashe-Palmer, Ben Morris, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Laura Selwood, Matthew Rowland, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder and Mark Willshire.

Waitress creative team

Waitress features an all-female creative team including a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and music supervision and arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Waitress is based on the film, by the same name, written by Adrienne Shelly.

West End Waitress tickets are booking now!

Waitress tickets are booking until 4 July 2020 when the show closes at the West End's Adelphi Theatre. However, if you’re wanting to see Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel then you will need to book your tickets for Waitress for performances before and including 7 March 2020.

