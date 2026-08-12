Sarah Hyland and Skylar Astin join Cabaret in major new West End casting

Both make their West End debuts in the acclaimed Kit Kat Club production, which continues booking until September 2027.

Sarah Hyland and Skylar Astin are heading to London this autumn to make their West End debuts in Cabaret, joining the acclaimed production at the Kit Kat Club from 21 September 2026.

Hyland, best known internationally for playing Haley Dunphy in the hit sitcom Modern Family, will take on the iconic role of Sally Bowles, while Astin will play the Emcee. Hyland brings extensive stage experience to the Kit Kat Club, having played Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby. She has also appeared in a number of other stage productions and is known to audiences as the host of Love Island USA.

Astin is perhaps best known to film audiences for his role as Jesse in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, but his theatre credits include an impressive collection of musical roles. He played Mark Cohen in Rent and the Baker in Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl, as well as Tony in West Side Story at Carnegie Hall and he originated the role of Georg Zirschnitz in Spring Awakening.

The new leads will join a company featuring Ronan Burns as Ernst Ludwig and Lindsay Atherton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Lily Frances, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Natasha Wilde and Nicky Wong Rush.

Returning to the production are Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider and Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, alongside Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove and Eva-Rose Tanaka.

Hyland and Astin take over from Joy Woods and Jamie Muscato, with the production currently booking through 18 September 2027.