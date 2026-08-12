Sarah Hyland and Skylar Astin join Cabaret in major new West End casting
Published on 12 August 2026
Summary
- Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) and Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) join Cabaret from 21 September 2026.
- Astin takes over as the Emcee from Jamie Muscato, while Hyland replaces Joy Woods as Sally Bowles.
- Both make their West End debuts in the acclaimed Kit Kat Club production, which continues booking until September 2027.
Sarah Hyland and Skylar Astin are heading to London this autumn to make their West End debuts in Cabaret, joining the acclaimed production at the Kit Kat Club from 21 September 2026.
Hyland, best known internationally for playing Haley Dunphy in the hit sitcom Modern Family, will take on the iconic role of Sally Bowles, while Astin will play the Emcee. Hyland brings extensive stage experience to the Kit Kat Club, having played Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby. She has also appeared in a number of other stage productions and is known to audiences as the host of Love Island USA.
Astin is perhaps best known to film audiences for his role as Jesse in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, but his theatre credits include an impressive collection of musical roles. He played Mark Cohen in Rent and the Baker in Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl, as well as Tony in West Side Story at Carnegie Hall and he originated the role of Georg Zirschnitz in Spring Awakening.
The new leads will join a company featuring Ronan Burns as Ernst Ludwig and Lindsay Atherton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Lily Frances, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Natasha Wilde and Nicky Wong Rush.
Returning to the production are Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider and Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, alongside Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove and Eva-Rose Tanaka.
Hyland and Astin take over from Joy Woods and Jamie Muscato, with the production currently booking through 18 September 2027.
The casting arrives during a landmark year for Cabaret. The West End production has now passed 1,900 performances, making it the longest-running production of Cabaret in West End history. 2026 also marks 60 years since Cabaret first premiered on Broadway in 1966, as well as five years since Rebecca Frecknall's acclaimed production opened in London.
A special anniversary performance is scheduled for 20 November, with a limited number of specially priced tickets available.
Featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on John Van Druten's play I Am a Camera and Christopher Isherwood's stories. Its much-loved score includes "Willkommen", "Don't Tell Mama", "Mein Herr", "Maybe This Time", "Money" and "Cabaret".
Frecknall directs the production, with design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng.
Astin's final performance as the Emcee will be on 12 December 2026, while Hyland's run as Sally Bowles will conclude on 23 January 2027.
Book your Cabaret tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.